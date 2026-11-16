The Gauteng Department of Health identifies diabetes as South Africa's top killer, citing over four million cases. Officials launch new monitoring frameworks and urge early screening to prevent amputations and deaths.

The Gauteng Department of Health has officially identified diabetes as the leading underlying natural cause of death in South Africa. This critical public health declaration was made during the national commemoration of World Diabetes Day on November 13, 2024, in Tembisa. The announcement underscores the urgent need for comprehensive action as more than four million people in the country are now living with the chronic condition.

Gauteng Health Minister Announces Crisis Statistics

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Health, revealed the severity of the epidemic during the event held under the theme From Declaration to Action Act Early Act Together Act Now. He emphasized that diabetes remains one of the country's most significant public health challenges. The minister called on all South Africans to take immediate steps toward prevention, early detection, and effective management of the disease to reduce complications and ease the burden on families.

Also read Police raise alarm over Facebook Marketplace robberies in Gauteng

To address this growing crisis, the Gauteng Health Department and the Diabetes Alliance of South Africa jointly launched the Johannesburg Declaration Monitoring Framework. This new initiative is designed to track national commitments toward improving diabetes care standards. The launch coincides with World Diabetes Day, which is observed annually on November 14, a date that highlights the ongoing struggle against a disease that claims lives without always announcing its presence.

Screening Data Reveals High Risk and Amputation Rates

A study by Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, a Senior Programme Manager at the University of Pretoria, revealed that one in nine South African adults is living with diabetes. This statistic translates to more than four million people affected nationwide. The Gauteng Department of Health provided further granularity through its own data, reporting that between April 2026 and September 2026, the department screened more than 4.3 million adults. Of those screened, 488 067 individuals were identified as requiring further treatment and specialized care.

Advertisement

The physical consequences of unmanaged diabetes in the province are stark. A study conducted by the Gauteng Health found that more than 1 800 diabetes-related amputations were recorded in just two and a half years. The data showed that 75 of these severe procedures began with a foot ulcer. Furthermore, 71 patients who faced amputation were under the age of 65, indicating that the disease is affecting younger demographics with severe long-term mobility issues.

Podiatry Interventions and Community Health Strategies

In response to the rising amputation rates, Gauteng podiatrists have provided more than 25 000 diabetes-related consultations in April. These consultations focus on preventing complications and protecting patient mobility. The department warned that many patients experience tingling sensations, a pins-and-needles feeling, numbness, or a complete loss of sensation in their feet. Early treatment is critical to prevent disability and reduce the risk of amputation.

The Gauteng Department of Health has expanded its community screening programmes through Community Health Workers who conduct door-to-door visits. These workers identify people at risk and link them directly to healthcare services. Additionally, diabetes screening and education have been integrated into programmes such as Siyabaphilisa and Asibe Healthy GP. These initiatives aim to encourage early detection and promote healthier lifestyles among residents.

Control Rates Exceed National Targets and Prevention Tips

The department reported achieving a diabetes control rate of 73% during the 2025/26 financial year. This figure exceeds the national target of 65%, demonstrating progress in managing the disease within the province. The Gauteng Department of Health encouraged people living with diabetes, circulatory disorders, and other chronic conditions to have regular foot screenings. Residents are advised to seek care early for pain, numbness, wounds, or any changes in their feet.

Advertisement

Prevention remains a central pillar of the health strategy. The risk of type 2 diabetes can often be reduced and the condition managed when detected early. To help regulate blood sugar and manage weight, Gauteng residents are encouraged to incorporate a 30-minute walk into their daily routine. This simple lifestyle adjustment, combined with regular medical assessments, offers a pathway to mitigating the risks associated with this leading killer.