Gauteng reports 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths, urges travel precautions

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths between January and September, a 38.6% rise in infections and nearly triple the deaths from last year. The health department urges travellers to at-risk areas to take precautions.

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths between January and September, the provincial health department said, urging residents to take precautions when travelling to at-risk areas.

The figures compare with 554 cases and six deaths during the same period last year. This represents a 38.6% increase in reported infections, while the number of deaths has nearly tripled. Malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease, spokesperson Steve Mabona said. Common symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

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Gauteng Records Rise in Malaria Cases

Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, a malaria-endemic area should immediately seek medical attention and inform health-care workers about their travel history. Mabona said the figures were concerning, particularly as 15 of the 17 people who died this year, or 88.2%, had travelled to countries within the Southern African Development Community region. Mozambique accounted for about 59% of the reported deaths, highlighting the role of cross-border travel in Gauteng's malaria burden.

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Although Gauteng is not a malaria-endemic province, the department says cross-border travel, particularly to Mozambique and other SADC countries where malaria is prevalent, remains a major risk. Residents are at risk of contracting the disease when visiting areas where malaria is prevalent. Residents planning to travel to malaria-endemic areas are being urged to visit travel clinics across the province's five health districts for advice and appropriate precautions before and during their trips.

Travel Warnings for Malaria-Endemic Areas

They are also urged to recognise the symptoms and seek medical attention early if they become ill. The department's warning comes as it joins the SADC in emphasising the importance of regional co-operation, prevention and strengthened disease surveillance to combat malaria. As a department, we continue to work with the municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Department of Health, and other stakeholders to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance, and control, Mabona said.

Through its environmental health services, Mabona said the department continues to strengthen malaria prevention and control interventions across all health districts. The province also conducts audits of all malaria-related deaths to identify contributing factors and strengthen prevention and response measures.