Gauteng Health Department Warns of Alarming Malaria Surge

The Gauteng Department of Health has issued a critical alert regarding a significant spike in malaria cases and fatalities within the province. The department urges residents to exercise extreme vigilance, seek prompt medical attention for symptoms, and implement preventive measures, particularly after travel to malaria-endemic regions.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has sounded a grave alarm over a precipitous increase in malaria cases and related deaths throughout the province. Residents are being strongly urged to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and to prioritize seeking early treatment should they experience any concerning symptoms.

Malaria, a disease with the potential to be life-threatening and transmitted via the bite of an infected mosquito, continues to represent a substantial public health risk. Recent surveillance data has painted a worrying picture, revealing a clear and concerning upward trend in infections. Between January and December of 2025, Gauteng documented a total of 666 malaria cases, which unfortunately resulted in seven fatalities.

However, the situation has worsened dramatically in the initial three months of 2026. During this short period, the province has already registered 414 confirmed cases of malaria and sadly, 11 deaths. This represents a significant escalation when compared to the same period in the previous year, 2025, where only 230 cases and a single death were reported. This sharp rise underscores the urgent need for enhanced surveillance, the swift identification of cases, and immediate treatment protocols to effectively prevent further loss of life.

Health officials have pointed to increased travel patterns, especially during the recent festive season, as a contributing factor. Many individuals journeyed to regions where malaria is endemic and subsequently returned to Gauteng while infected, thereby spreading the disease. The department's statement elaborated on this concern, noting that the upward trend is indicative of heightened transmission risks, particularly in the early months of the year following the festive period.

This is a time when a considerable number of residents travel to areas where malaria is prevalent, increasing their exposure and consequently their risk of contracting the infection upon their return to the province. Therefore, residents who have recently travelled to high-risk areas, including but not limited to Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and be particularly aware of potential symptoms. These symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, and fatigue, especially if experienced after a visit to such regions.

To mitigate the risk of infection, the department is re-emphasizing the importance of preventive measures. These include the consistent use of insect repellent and the wearing of protective clothing, which remain crucial in reducing the likelihood of contracting malaria. As the global community gears up to observe World Malaria Day on April 25, 2026, the GDoH is appealing to all residents to take proactive steps to safeguard themselves and their families.

The department assures the public that it is continuing to monitor the evolving situation closely and is actively reinforcing public health interventions aimed at controlling the spread of malaria and minimizing mortality rates across Gauteng. The emergence of a new health and wellness podcast, Munch Betta, featuring prominent South African figures DJ Zinhle and Oskido, while a separate development, highlights the growing interest in health-related topics within the public sphere. However, the immediate focus remains firmly on addressing the escalating malaria crisis.





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaria Gauteng Public Health Disease Surveillance Health Alert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng Braces for Cold and Wet Weekend as Strong Weather System ApproachesThe South African Weather Service warns of a significant cold front bringing rain, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures to Gauteng from Saturday through Monday. Residents urged to take precautions.

Read more »

Senior Integration Developer – Gauteng PretoriaIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Gauteng Faces Weekend of Rain and Thunderstorms as Cold Fronts Hit Western and Northern CapeGauteng residents are advised to prepare for a wet and windy weekend with persistent showers and thunderstorms expected to linger into Monday. Meanwhile, the Western Cape and Northern Cape will experience significant cold, wet, and windy conditions due to two approaching cold fronts.

Read more »

Full Stack Developer – 0248 – Gauteng GautengIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Gauteng Weather Forecast: Rain Expected This WeekendThe South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for damaging winds and waves in the Western Cape and a storm surge in the Eastern Cape for April 18-20, 2026. Residents can expect cold, wet, and windy conditions in the Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape. Scattered showers and thundershowers are predicted across various regions, with warm to hot conditions in some areas.

Read more »

Gauteng Weather Forecast: Rain Expected Amidst Broader SA WarningsThe South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for damaging winds and waves in the Western Cape and a storm surge in the Eastern Cape for the weekend of April 18, 2026. While Gauteng is expected to experience cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers, other regions face more severe weather disruptions.

Read more »