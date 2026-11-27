The Gauteng health department has acknowledged staffing pressures, surgical backlogs and supply shortages at Tembisa Hospital after a first-year medical intern spoke out in a widely shared video about conditions at the facility.

The Gauteng health department has acknowledged challenges at Tembisa Hospital, including staffing pressures, surgical backlogs and shortages of some medical supplies, after concerns raised by a staff member in a video circulating on social media.

The video, which has been widely shared, involves a first-year medical intern speaking emotionally about the conditions doctors are working under at the hospital. In the clip, he describes gruelling shifts, patients waiting for days to be admitted and weeks for surgery, as well as shortages of basic medical supplies, including needles and nasogastric tubes. The department said it appreciated the dedication of healthcare workers who continued to care for patients despite difficult working conditions.

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Hospital Faces Demand After Fire

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the hospital was facing growing demand for services, which had been worsened by a fire that damaged its accident and emergency facilities in April 2025.

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"The fire significantly reduced the hospital's operational capacity and disrupted patient flow," Mabona said. The hospital remains on ambulance diversion for priority 1 medical patients but continues to treat patients who arrive directly, including surgical patients.

"Doctors, nurses and support staff continue to provide emergency, surgical and inpatient services to thousands of patients every month," he said. The department also acknowledged challenges with admissions, surgical backlogs and intermittent shortages of certain medical consumables. It said interventions were under way to improve supply chain management and procurement, fill critical vacancies and reduce surgical waiting times.

Staffing Shortages And Recruitment Efforts

"Patients awaiting admission continue to receive medical care and treatment while beds become available," Mabona said. Staffing shortages remain a concern across clinical and non-clinical services, with the department saying several clinical posts had already been filled and recruitment for additional clinical and prioritised administrative posts was continuing. The department said it would provide support to affected employees.

"Plans to restore the fire-damaged accident and emergency department were at an advanced stage through a public-private partnership," Mabona said. He said refurbishment work is expected to begin once the necessary approvals, applications and documentation have been finalised.

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Plans To Restore Emergency Department

"The project is expected to improve emergency care capacity and patient flow once completed," he said. "We remain committed to addressing the challenges and improving patient care at the hospital," Mabona said.