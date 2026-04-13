Gauteng Health Department Investigates SJS Case Following Medication Change at Baragwanath Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating allegations that a woman developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome after a doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital changed her epilepsy medication without disclosing the risks. The patient alleges the doctor failed to inform her about the potential side effects of Lamotrigine, the new medication prescribed, which included the possibility of SJS. She also claims that her patient file went missing. The department is investigating the case.

The Gauteng Department of Health is currently investigating allegations made by Ms. Venetia Khonkie, a resident of Eldorado Park, regarding her treatment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital . Ms. Khonkie claims she developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), a severe and potentially life-threatening skin disorder, after a doctor at the hospital switched her epilepsy medication without adequately informing her of the associated risks.

The department confirmed the investigation, stating the outcome will be communicated to Ms. Khonkie within the timeframe explained to her. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Ms. Khonkie concerning the medical care she received at the hospital. Her ordeal began after she was admitted to Bara in November of the previous year due to seizures, ultimately leading to an epilepsy diagnosis and treatment with Epilim. During a follow-up appointment in February, a doctor changed her medication to Lamotrigine, the reason given was concerns about Epilim's impact on potential future pregnancies, as Ms. Khonkie expressed her desire to have children with her partner. She was provided with two packs of tablets, starting with a lower dosage and increasing after two weeks, and was sent home without any detailed explanation about possible side effects from the medication. According to Ms. Khonkie, the doctor didn't provide any information on potential side effects. She said that the only explanation she received for the medication change was related to her wish to have more children. The department also said that patient-doctor confidentiality limits what can be disclosed publicly. Within days of beginning the higher dosage of Lamotrigine, Ms. Khonkie started experiencing alarming symptoms, including burning sensations during urination and the appearance of pimples on her neck, face, and lips. When she reported her concerns at the clinic, a nurse dismissed her symptoms and directed her to St. John's Eye Hospital, a referral Ms. Khonkie found confusing given the wide scope of her symptoms. The next morning, her condition deteriorated so severely that she was forced to call for an ambulance. Rushed back to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, she was promptly met by a team of specialists, including a dermatologist, who immediately recognized her condition as Stevens-Johnson syndrome. The skin specialist explained that SJS is a severe allergic reaction that can be triggered by medication, and Lamotrigine is known to be a cause of this condition. By the following day, Ms. Khonkie's skin began to detach. She sustained what she describes as third-degree burns across her face, neck, back, and private areas, both internally and externally. Her eyes were severely affected, making it impossible for her to open them or see properly. She was placed in nappies and fitted with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine. During her two-week hospital stay, she was attended to by approximately 20 doctors from various specialities, including neurologists, dermatologists, gynaecologists and eye specialists. At the heart of Ms. Khonkie's complaint lies the allegation that the doctor failed to inform her that Stevens-Johnson syndrome was a known and possible side effect of Lamotrigine. She alleges this deprived her of the ability to make an informed decision about her healthcare. She stated that if the doctor had explained the risks, she could have made an informed decision about her health. She also alleges that her patient file went missing when her partner handed it to the nurses when she was rushed back to the hospital in February. However, the department refuted this, asserting that the file was in the hospital's possession. Now, several weeks after leaving the hospital, Ms. Khonkie's recovery is ongoing. She attends Bara for weekly check-ups and is scheduled for surgery at St. John’s Eye Hospital to address a complication where her eyelids have fused to the surface of her eyes, severely impairing her vision





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Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Lamotrigine Epilepsy Medical Negligence Gauteng Department Of Health

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