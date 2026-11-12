Gauteng reports 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths, a 38.6% increase linked to travel

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths between January and September 2026, a 38.6% rise from 2025, with 15 deaths linked to travel in the SADC region and Mozambique accounting for about 59%.

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths between January and September 2026, a 38.6% increase compared with the same period in 2025. The 2025 period had 554 cases and six deaths, while the full year of 2025 recorded 666 cases and seven deaths.

The Gauteng Department of Health released the figures on Thursday. The province is classified as non-endemic for malaria, but the department warns residents remain at high risk when travelling to areas where the disease is prevalent. Health authorities issued an urgent travel warning over the rise in infections and fatalities. Cross-border travel is a major factor in the province malaria burden.

Also read Malaria cases in Gauteng rose 38.6% in 2026: Watch out for these symptoms and travel advice

Travel history links to fatal malaria cases

Of the 17 deaths in the first nine months of 2026, 15 had a travel history to countries within the Southern African Development Community region. Mozambique alone accounted for approximately 59% of the reported deaths. Residents planning to travel to malaria-endemic areas are urged to visit travel clinics in the province five health districts. The department says travellers should take appropriate prophylactic precautions before and during their journeys.

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Malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease, the department said. Common symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, an endemic area should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare workers about their travel history. Environmental health practitioners in all five districts are investigating reported cases to establish the likely source of infection.

Challenges in diagnosing imported malaria

Cases are classified as either imported or odyssean malaria. The province is also conducting comprehensive audits of all malaria-related deaths to identify contributing factors. Because Gauteng is non-endemic, malaria may not always be immediately suspected by medical professionals. The department is providing ongoing training to healthcare workers to strengthen their ability to identify suspected cases.

All reported cases are monitored daily to identify emerging trends and support timely interventions. Community awareness activities have been intensified at hotspots within high-risk populations. The efforts focus on peak travel periods such as public holidays and the upcoming festive season. Outreach is being conducted at taxi ranks, bus stations and other strategic locations.

Community outreach boosts malaria awareness

As part of these efforts, the province hosted a malaria awareness event on Wednesday at the Holomisa Sports Grounds in Bekkersdal, in the West Rand District. The event educated local communities on malaria transmission, signs and symptoms, and effective control measures. The Gauteng Department of Health said it continues to work closely with local municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Department of Health and other stakeholders.

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The partnerships aim to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance and control across the province. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said awareness campaigns and surveillance efforts are being intensified to curb the spread of the disease. He said malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease and repeated the advice for travellers to seek immediate care and share their travel history with healthcare workers.