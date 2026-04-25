Gauteng Health Crisis, Mayoral Campaign Controversy, and Healthcare Delays – Friday’s Top Stories

Catch up on the major headlines from April 24th, 2026, including a surge in malaria cases in Gauteng, Helen Zille’s controversial campaign tactics, lengthy waiting lists for hip replacements, and legal proceedings against Ekurhuleni officials.

A comprehensive update on the key news stories from Friday, April 24th, 2026, reveals a concerning rise in malaria cases and deaths within Gauteng province, prompting urgent health advisories.

The Gauteng Department of Health is actively urging residents to prioritize preventative measures, especially as World Malaria Day approaches. Recent data indicates a significant increase in both infections – 414 confirmed cases – and fatalities, with 11 deaths recorded between January and March of this year. Department spokesperson Kealeboga Mohajane emphasized the critical need for enhanced surveillance, rapid detection, and timely treatment to mitigate further loss of life.

This situation underscores the vulnerability of the region and the importance of public health initiatives to combat the spread of this potentially deadly disease. Meanwhile, the Johannesburg mayoral race is heating up, with candidate Helen Zille employing unconventional campaign tactics. Zille and her team conducted a visit to the Johannesburg Metro Centre in Braamfontein, a building declared unsafe for occupation nearly three years ago.

The building’s dilapidated state and the subsequent scattering of administrative offices have led to a costly situation, with redevelopment plans estimated at R2 billion and temporary office rentals projected to reach R280 million over the next eight years. Zille’s intention was to expose what she perceives as mismanagement and wasteful spending by the current administration.

However, her actions have drawn criticism from political opponents, who accuse her of violating city procedures and overstepping her oversight authority. This incident highlights the ongoing political tensions and scrutiny surrounding the city’s infrastructure and financial management. Further compounding challenges for Gauteng residents, patients requiring hip replacement surgery face extensive waiting lists, ranging from three to ten years in public hospitals.

Gauteng Health MEC Faith Mazibuko revealed several contributing factors to these delays, including a significant backlog of undigitized cases, operational constraints in theatre availability due to equipment and staffing limitations, issues with the supply of implants and consumables, and an increase in referrals to specialized hospitals. This lengthy wait time poses a significant burden on patients experiencing chronic pain and reduced mobility, raising concerns about access to timely and essential healthcare services.

In other news, officials from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the Ekurhuleni municipality appeared in court facing charges of fraud, corruption, and obstructing justice related to a 2019 incident involving alleged attempts to conceal a city manager’s criminal record. Additionally, the South African Weather Service has issued warnings of severe thunderstorms and potential flooding in parts of the Northern Cape





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Gauteng Malaria Helen Zille Hip Replacement Ekurhuleni South Africa

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