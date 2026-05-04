Gauteng Grapples with Tragedy, Power Cuts, and Asbestos Hazard

Human remains found in a crocodile, widespread power outages due to Eskom's load reduction, and a confirmed asbestos health hazard in Merafong are creating a crisis in Gauteng province.

A grim discovery has been made in Gauteng province, with human remains found within the stomach of a crocodile, strongly suspected to be those of a local businessman who went missing several weeks ago.

Authorities are currently working to confirm the identity of the remains through forensic analysis, but preliminary indications point towards a tragic end to the search for the missing individual. The incident has understandably sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety near bodies of water and prompting a review of existing safety protocols. The crocodile, a large specimen known to inhabit the area, was captured by wildlife officials following reports from concerned residents.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities exploring all possible angles to determine the circumstances surrounding the businessman’s disappearance and subsequent fate. This unsettling event underscores the potential dangers posed by wildlife, even in seemingly populated areas, and highlights the importance of vigilance and responsible behavior around natural habitats. Compounding the distress in Gauteng, residents are bracing for significant power disruptions as Eskom, the state-owned electricity utility, implements both rotational load reduction and ongoing load shedding.

Large portions of the province are expected to experience power outages ranging from four to five hours, impacting daily life and economic activity. The load reduction schedule is specifically targeted at areas grappling with the consequences of illegal electricity connections and aging infrastructure, which are placing immense strain on the power grid. Eskom maintains that these measures are necessary to prevent widespread blackouts and protect the stability of the system.

However, the frequent and prolonged power cuts are causing considerable hardship for residents and businesses alike, disrupting essential services, hindering productivity, and raising concerns about safety and security. Specific areas like Orlando East, Orange Farm, Kagiso, Protea City, and Naledi are scheduled for morning cuts, creating challenges for families during the school run and morning commute. Evening cuts, from dusk until late at night, will further disrupt supper times and work schedules.

The schedule details that areas such as Mokoena, Magagula Heights, Thabiso, Dobsonville, Zola, and Chiawelo will be without power between 5pm and 10pm. Further exacerbating the challenges faced by Gauteng residents, the municipality of Merafong has acknowledged a serious health hazard stemming from widespread asbestos exposure. This revelation has sparked outrage and concern among residents, who fear the long-term health consequences of living in an area contaminated with the dangerous material.

Asbestos, once widely used in construction, is known to cause severe respiratory illnesses, including lung cancer and mesothelioma. The municipality has conceded that the presence of asbestos poses a significant risk to public health and has pledged to take remedial action.

However, residents are demanding a comprehensive plan to address the contamination, including thorough testing, safe removal of asbestos-containing materials, and ongoing health monitoring. The situation in Merafong underscores the legacy of past industrial practices and the ongoing challenges of managing environmental hazards.

The combination of the tragic discovery of human remains, the persistent power outages, and the asbestos health crisis paints a bleak picture for many residents of Gauteng, highlighting the urgent need for effective governance, infrastructure investment, and environmental protection. Eskom’s load reduction schedule, effective from May 4th to May 10th, will continue to impact various areas beyond the primary daily windows, adding to the uncertainty and disruption experienced by communities across the province.

The ongoing issues demonstrate a complex interplay of infrastructure failures, illegal activities, and environmental concerns, demanding a multifaceted approach to resolution





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Gauteng Eskom Load Reduction Asbestos Crocodile Missing Person Power Outages Health Hazard

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