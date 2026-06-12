The DA in Gauteng demands a forensic investigation after Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed R4 million in public funds were paid to the DStv Delicious food and music festival, with conflicting departmental accounts raising transparency concerns.

The Democratic Alliance DA in Gauteng has raised serious concerns regarding the provincial government's allocation of R4 million to the DStv Delicious food and music festival for the 2025-2026 financial year.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed in a written response that two payments of R2 million each were made for the event, which is held annually in Johannesburg and features prominent international artists. The DA has called for a forensic investigation into potential wrongdoing, irregularities, or collusion between officials and service providers regarding the funding.

Former MEC of Economic Development Lebogang Maile denied that his former department contributed to the festival, while the responses from the Premier's office, the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation GDSACR, and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development were characterized as contradictory, leaving unclear exactly how much public money was used and which departments were responsible. DA Gauteng spokesperson/eMember People's Assembly Release Date: 2024-05-27/strong/em/p DA Gauteng spokesperson /strong>Sara-Jayne de Jager criticized the government for prioritizing expensive events that benefit a select few over essential sporting infrastructure needed to develop local talent and create lasting opportunities for youth.

She noted this is not the first time public funds have been spent on high-profile, one-day events that lack a lasting legacy and fail to bring meaningful benefits to residents or the sports, arts, and culture sectors. De Jager alleged the government prefers spending on such activities to create an impression of work rather than focusing on service delivery.

Meanwhile, the newspaper has reached out to Premier Lesufi's office and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation for comment, with responses pending. In related cultural news, DJ Bongz has launched SA Studio Camp, an initiative aimed at empowering South Africa's rising musical stars. This project underscores the broader debate about investing in local talent and sustainable creative industries versus funding large-scale international festivals.

Additionally, singer Unathi has collaborated with Kwaito legend Professor on a new single, highlighting ongoing efforts to celebrate and evolve South Africa's rich musical heritage. These developments contrast with the controversy over public spending, emphasizing the importance of nurturing homegrown artistic potential through dedicated, long-term support structures.

The discourse reflects a growing call for transparency and accountability in how cultural funding is distributed, ensuring that it truly benefits the broader community and fosters domestic artistic growth rather than merely subsidizing fleeting international showcases





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Gauteng Dstv Delicious Festival DA Panyaza Lesufi Public Funding Forensic Investigation Lebogang Maile Sara-Jayne De Jager

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