Gauteng GBVF Progress: Lesufi Reports on Forensic Backlogs and Crime Response Teams

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi updates the province on gender-based violence response, highlighting completed directives and ongoing forensic backlog efforts.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has provided a comprehensive update on the provincial government's ongoing efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide. This announcement was made on Sunday, addressing the public regarding the province's response to specific presidential directives issued to tackle these critical safety issues. The government is working to resolve outstanding cases and strengthen safety measures for women and children across the region.

Implementation of Presidential Directives

The national drive focuses on resolving outstanding cases of murder, attempted murder, rape, and serious sexual offences against women and children. Authorities are also working to clear forensic laboratory backlogs to ensure timely justice. Municipalities are now required to audit women's safety in high-risk areas to better understand local dangers. A coordinated plan has been introduced to reduce alcohol-related violence, which is a significant contributor to domestic incidents.

Also read Gauteng Government Rejects Helen Zille's Claims Over Snake Park Transformer

Premier Lesufi confirmed that the provincial government has deployed one thousand twenty-two GBVF response teams. These teams are currently operating across one hundred twenty-two high-risk areas identified by safety experts. The province has also added fifty-six social workers to support victims and coordinate care. Seven specialised Sexual Offences Courts have been strengthened to handle these complex cases more efficiently.

Additionally, the government has established one hundred forty-four victim-friendly facilities to provide safe spaces for survivors. The province's nineteen Medical Legal Clinics are now fully involved to safeguard forensic evidence effectively. Of the sixty-seven specific directives across the five workstreams, twenty-one have been fully completed. Thirty-eight directives are currently underway, while eight have not yet started their implementation phase.

Advertisement

Forensic Evidence and Laboratory Challenges

Lesufi reported that crime kits have been successfully recovered from Thuthuzela Care Centres across all five districts. These kits have been collected and submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory for processing to ensure evidence is not lost. To strengthen evidence management, investigating officers are now required to carry crime kits to medical examinations. This measure prevents delays and ensures that critical evidence is not left behind during the collection process.

Further interventions are focused on reducing forensic waiting lists which have historically slowed down case resolutions. Improving police station intake compliance is another key area of focus to ensure proper documentation of all reports. The government is also working on recovering lost dockets to ensure all cases are actively monitored. Strengthening the monitoring and reporting of missing-persons cases is part of this broader strategy.

The provincial government has established an Identification Task Team to conduct a digital fingerprint audit. This team is working on auditing unidentified women and children to help resolve cold cases. Priority DNA and forensic samples relating to cases of rape and murder are being secured for focused attention. However, the province still lacks a forensic backlog baseline assessment and age profiling.

Future Goals and Accountability

These missing assessments are targeted for completion by early November to provide a clear picture of the current situation. The province is prioritising improved coordination, accountability, and the timely implementation of outstanding directives. Lesufi noted that four directives that previously recorded no progress have now moved into implementation. This reflects continued advancement in the provincial response to GBVF since the mid-October review.

Advertisement

Gauteng bears a significant share of the nation's gender-based violence and femicide crisis. Lesufi stated that the government fully accepts its duty to act on this critical issue. Moving forward, the province remains dedicated to transparent reporting to keep the public informed. The leadership is committed to swiftly resolving obstacles in their path.

Seamless coordination between provincial and national leadership is essential for long-term success. Lesufi emphasized that work remains to tackle other lingering challenges despite the reported progress. The fight against GBVF requires sustained effort and unwavering commitment from all sectors. The government continues to monitor these developments closely to ensure the safety of all residents.