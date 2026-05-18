Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Dr Mbele Fired Immediately; CEO Implicated in Alleged Misconduct and Governance Failures

The conduct of the CEO of the Gauteng Gambling Board, Dr Mbele, has been severely criticized for his alleged interference in funding processes, governance failures, and breaches of compliance. The CEO's actions are speculated to have directly impacted the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Oscar Maripane, further highlighting the issues and undermining accountability at the institution.

The Gauteng Gambling Board CEO, Dr Karabo Mbele, has been terminated with immediate effect after a thorough forensic investigation report revealed allegations of wrongful interference in funding processes, misconduct, and breaches of governance and compliance procedures.

The report also implicated Mbele in direct advances to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Oscar Maripane. Gauteng Economic Development MEC, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, has suspended Mbele and initiated an internal investigation to unearth more facts. The move is designed to reinstate equilibrium and accountability within the institution, which has been significantly affected by the CEO's acts. The report was disclosed by Ramokgopa during a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday





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Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Karabo Mbele Suspension Chief Financial Officer Oscar Maripane Investigation Report Misconduct Governance Failures Breaches Of Compliance Failing On Stability And Accountability Gauteng Economic Development MEC Vuyiswa Ramok Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Karabo Mbele Alleged Interference In Funding Processes

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