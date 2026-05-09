Gauteng Firearms Case Involving Nafiz Modack Part of Systemic Corruption Probe

The Gauteng firearms case involving alleged Cape underworld boss Nafiz Modack is a key thread connecting criminal prosecutions to explosive testimony emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The case involves allegations of collusion between Modack and police officers to obtain fraudulent licenses for nearly 2,000 firearms, and it is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). The commission is probing systemic corruption, political interference, and criminality within South Africa's criminal justice system.

A Gauteng firearms case involving alleged Cape underworld boss Nafiz Modack forms part of a wider pattern of systemic corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) deputy provincial head in the Western Cape, Mario September, testified as a defence witness for Modack in the Western Cape High Court, highlighting the alleged collusion between Modack and police officers to obtain fraudulent licenses for nearly 2,000 firearms. The case is connected to explosive testimony emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing systemic corruption, political interference, and criminality within South Africa's criminal justice system





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South African Police Service (SAPS) Independent Police Investigative Directorate ( Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Nafiz Modack Gauteng Firearms Case Cape Underworld Systemic Corruption Political Interference Criminality Firearms Licenses Corruption Explosive Testimony Criminal Prosecutions Criminal Justice System Cape Town Police Station Brigadier Charl Kinnear Organised Crime Weapons Market Intermediaries Serving Gauteng Police Officer Whatsapp Communications Racketeering Fraud Money Laundering Assassination Docket Removals Task Teams Licensed Weapons Unlicensed Weapons Crucial Currency Senior Police Involvement Accountability Investigations Conditions Threatened To Derail Multiple High-Profile Cas Nexus Between Modack's Activities And Compromi

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