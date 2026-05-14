Gauteng Finance Minister Nkululeko Dunga Reveals R12.5 Billion Debt Underreporting by Municipalities

Gauteng Finance Minister Nkululeko Dunga has revealed that municipalities collectively underreported debt owed to Eskom by R12.5 billion and debt owed to Rand Water by R2.7 billion. He also mentioned that R36.5 billion of historic irregular expenditure remains unresolved and not fully addressed.

According to Dunga, municipalities collectively underreported debt owed to Eskom by R12.5 billion and debt owed to Rand Water by R2.7 billion. MEC for Finance in Gauteng Nkululeko Dunga addresses the Gauteng Treasury Press Briefing in Soweto, Dube Hostel, on 14 May 2026.

Picture: EFF Gauteng/XGauteng MEC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga has hit the ground running, painting a grim picture of the province’s finances to residents on Thursday. Dunga was appointed to the position on 1 April and says that since then, he has engaged with officials of the Gauteng Provincial Treasury, municipalities, and other stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the province’s finances. As of 31 March 2026, Gauteng municipalities collectively reported outstanding debts of approximately R173 billion.

About 87% of this debt is more than 90 days past due and is largely held by households. According to Dunga’s predecessor, Lebogang Maile, in a February briefing, municipalities are struggling to pay their own debts, with Dunga saying they owe creditors about R34.3 billion.

However, the figure is likely far higher due to the underreporting of debt owed to Eskom and Rand Water. According to Dunga, municipalities collectively underreported debt owed to Eskom by R12.5 billion and debt owed to Rand Water by R2.7 billion.

While the government accepts that irregular expenditure does not automatically mean money was stolen or services were not delivered, the scale and the recurrence of these findings reflect serious and systematic weaknesses in procurement management, contract administration, compliance monitoring and consequence management across the provincial administration. About R36.5 billion of historic irregular expenditure remains unresolved and not fully addressed. The largest balances are concentrated in health at R22.8 billion, education at R5.9 billion, and human settlements at R4.1 billion.

This situation cannot continue indefinitely. Without decisive interventions, there must be immediate strengthening of financial controls, consequence management and institutional accountability across departments and entities where officials have acted negligently, recklessly or in violation of procurement prescriptions. Heads must roll where it is necessary. The province cannot continue to normalise expired contracts, procurement deviations, and failures in contract management while communities continue to suffer from inadequate infrastructure and deteriorating public services.

Unpaid invoices and unrecognised expenditure commitments across provincial governments and entities are still rife. At the end of March 2026, these stood at R9.3 billion, with about R4.9 billion already exceeding the 30-day period. The province had a projected target of R8.41 billion for the 2025/26 financial year.

However, as of the end of March 2026, the province had collected R7.08 billion





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Gauteng Finance Municipalities Debt Eskom Rand Water Unpaid Invoices Irregular Expenditure Contract Management Financial Controls Institutional Accountability

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