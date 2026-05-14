Gauteng finance MEC Nkukuleko Dunga expresses concern over rising intergovernmental debt and calls for political leadership intervention

Gauteng finance MEC Nkukuleko Dunga has expressed concern about rising intergovernmental debt and its impact on the province and local government. He called for political leadership to intervene across all three spheres of government to resolve the crisis and warned about the state of municipal coffers across the province.

Gauteng finance MEC Nkukuleko Dunga has expressed concern about rising intergovernmental debt and its impact on the province and local government. The provincial debt owed to municipalities stood at R2.64bn, while municipalities themselves owed the province R2.5bn as of March 2026.

He described this situation as untenable, stating that it cannot continue indefinitely through payment arrangements, debt rollovers, and administrative interventions. Dunga called for political leadership to intervene across all three spheres of government to resolve the crisis. He also highlighted the need for close monitoring of the escalating Eskom and Rand Water debt crises facing municipalities.

In addition, he warned about the state of municipal coffers across the province and the potential impact on fiscal stability and developmental plans. Dunga vowed to start by fixing his own house, including strengthening the provincial treasury and implementing institutional renewal measures





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Gauteng Finance MEC Intergovernmental Debt Political Leadership Provincial Treasury Municipal Coffers Eskom Rand Water Debt Crises Service Delivery Institutional Renewal

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Gauteng Finance Minister Nkululeko Dunga Reveals R12.5 Billion Debt Underreporting by MunicipalitiesGauteng Finance Minister Nkululeko Dunga has revealed that municipalities collectively underreported debt owed to Eskom by R12.5 billion and debt owed to Rand Water by R2.7 billion. He also mentioned that R36.5 billion of historic irregular expenditure remains unresolved and not fully addressed.

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