Gauteng Finance MEC Appointment Divides ANC, Sparks Criticism

The appointment of the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng's finance MEC has triggered a backlash within the ANC, raising concerns about governance, internal politics, and Premier Panyaza Lesufi's strategic moves.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi 's decision to appoint the EFF ’s Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for finance in Gauteng has ignited a firestorm of controversy within the ANC and its affiliated organizations. This appointment, replacing the ANC’s Lebogang Maile, places Dunga in charge of a substantial R180 billion provincial budget, a move that has drawn sharp criticism due to Dunga's prior dismissal as finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The ANC veterans’ league voiced its deep concern, citing Dunga's alleged poor financial performance and non-compliance during his tenure in Ekurhuleni. The league emphasized that this appointment does not inspire confidence among Gauteng residents, who expect their leaders to prioritize service delivery and stability. The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), an ANC alliance partner, has echoed these concerns, further amplifying the internal discord within the party structures.\The widespread discontent over the appointment has manifested in various forms, including calls for Lesufi's resignation. Social media platforms have seen the circulation of posters demanding his departure, citing his decision to appoint Dunga as well as the perceived financial support given to the EFF and MK party's election machinery. While the ANC's national office has dismissed these specific posters as inauthentic, the underlying sentiment of disapproval remains palpable. Lesufi himself has defended his choice, arguing that Dunga possesses the talent and capability necessary for the finance MEC role. However, his initial defense and subsequent reactions to questions regarding Dunga's qualifications at a media briefing have been interpreted as defensive and perhaps an indication of the intense pressure he is currently facing. The controversy surrounding this appointment underscores the complex political dynamics and internal rivalries within the ANC in Gauteng.\Political analyst Theo Neethling offers valuable insight into the underlying factors driving the criticism. He suggests that internal political sensitivities are at play, with some ANC members viewing the inclusion of the EFF as ideologically problematic, given the EFF's status as a direct electoral competitor. Others are reportedly concerned about the potential loss of positions and influence for ANC figures. Neethling also highlights the apprehension that granting the EFF control over a major portfolio could strengthen its governing credentials and potentially erode ANC support in Gauteng. He frames Lesufi's decision as a calculated political gamble, potentially aimed at advancing his own political standing, given his aspirations to be re-elected as ANC chairperson and possibly even seek national leadership. By building a broader coalition and attempting to stabilize governance, Lesufi strategically positions himself as a pragmatic leader capable of navigating complex political arrangements in South Africa's fragmented political landscape. The success or failure of this strategy in Gauteng, the country's economic hub, could significantly impact Lesufi's national profile and influence within the ANC. The implications of this appointment extend beyond mere governance, encompassing intra-party competition, factional dynamics, and Lesufi's own political ambitions





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Panyaza Lesufi Nkululeko Dunga ANC EFF Gauteng

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