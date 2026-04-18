Gauteng Faces Weekend of Rain and Thunderstorms as Cold Fronts Hit Western and Northern Cape

Gauteng residents are advised to prepare for a wet and windy weekend with persistent showers and thunderstorms expected to linger into Monday. Meanwhile, the Western Cape and Northern Cape will experience significant cold, wet, and windy conditions due to two approaching cold fronts.

Gauteng is bracing for a significant shift in weather as the weekend ushers in a period of persistent rain and thunderstorms, extending its influence into Monday. This follows a week of relatively calm conditions across the province, characterized by a pleasant mix of cool to warm temperatures punctuated by sporadic, isolated showers. However, forecasts indicate a marked deterioration in weather patterns as the weekend approaches.

Johannesburg can anticipate the arrival of showers and a potential thunderstorm on Saturday morning. While conditions might offer a brief respite in the afternoon, the mercury is expected to reach a high of approximately 21°C, with overnight temperatures dipping to around 12°C. The wet spell is slated to continue into Sunday, with widespread showers predicted throughout the day, contributing to overcast skies. Temperatures are expected to hold steady, with a peak of 21°C, complemented by gentle northerly winds. Pretoria is also in the line of fire for thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures anticipated to climb to a high of 23°C. Similar weather patterns are projected for Sunday, including a morning period of rain. Despite the South African Weather Service (SAWS) not issuing a formal warning for a cold front impacting Gauteng, temperatures are forecast to remain in the low 20s throughout Monday, with the possibility of further thunderstorms. In stark contrast, two significant cold fronts are poised to traverse the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Friday through to Monday. These systems are expected to bring a substantial change, ushering in a spell of decidedly cold, wet, and windy weather to both provinces. The anticipated rainfall from these fronts is projected to be widespread, accompanied by a notable decline in temperatures across the affected regions. In Cape Town, daytime temperatures are forecast to hover around 16°C on Friday, with a high probability of rain, estimated at 90%. Saturday is expected to maintain these cool conditions, with maximum temperatures remaining similar, though the likelihood of rainfall is predicted to decrease to approximately 30%. Beyond the weather forecast, other news items have emerged. City Power Johannesburg has explained that recent power outages were necessary for routine maintenance on their electricity network. In a separate development, Mama Joy, after appealing for public support for her trip to the FIFA World Cup, has announced a brand deal that has successfully secured her tickets to the event. For those with aspirations of financial gain, today's Daily Lotto jackpot offers an estimated R500,000, with opportunities to participate and potentially win a share of the prize. Finally, Tristan Tate, brother of the controversial figure Andrew Tate, has claimed to be a target due to his public pronouncements regarding South Africa





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