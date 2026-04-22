Gauteng Faces Severe Cold Snap and Flood Warnings

Authorities in Gauteng have issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and plummeting temperatures, urging residents to prepare for flash flooding and hazardous road conditions.

Gauteng province is bracing for a significant shift in weather patterns as a severe cold snap combined with intense thunderstorms prepares to sweep across the region. After enjoying a period of relatively mild and pleasant weekend weather, residents are now being urged by authorities to take immediate precautions against the impending volatile conditions.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has officially issued a Yellow Level 4 weather warning, signaling that the incoming storm system carries a genuine risk of disruption and hazardous environmental impacts. Meteorologists have indicated that this atmospheric disturbance is part of a broader trend of unpredictable weather often associated with the shifting climate, which frequently results in sudden heavy downpours, localized flooding, and significant drops in temperature that can catch unprepared citizens off guard. The potential for infrastructure damage and public safety risks is high, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas that have historically struggled during extreme rainfall. Emergency services have identified several high-risk zones, including regions near the Hennops River in Centurion, as well as areas surrounding the Apies River in Pretoria North and Pretoria West. Communities in Mamelodi, Soshanguve, and Mabopane are also being advised to remain vigilant as rising river levels and waterlogged roads could lead to treacherous travel conditions. Officials have emphasized that poor visibility and slippery road surfaces are likely to cause an increase in traffic accidents, and they are advising commuters to exercise extreme caution or avoid travel if conditions worsen significantly. Furthermore, residents are encouraged to clear drainage systems around their properties to prevent water accumulation that could lead to structural damage to homes. Looking at the specific temperature forecasts, the upcoming days will feel significantly colder compared to the recent warm spell. Pretoria is expected to struggle to reach a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday, accompanied by a 60 percent probability of rain. Meanwhile, Johannesburg is bracing for an even chillier experience, with temperatures predicted to hover around 14 degrees Celsius throughout the day, coupled with the persistent threat of thunderstorms. These damp and frigid conditions are anticipated to linger throughout Friday, keeping emergency responders on high alert for the duration of the event. While the outlook suggests a gradual improvement as the weekend approaches, with temperatures expected to recover slightly and rainfall chances diminishing, the immediate priority remains the safety of all Gauteng citizens. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, and members of the public are advised to keep a close watch on local weather updates and follow all safety protocols issued by municipal disaster management teams during this inclement weather cycle





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