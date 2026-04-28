Gauteng Faces Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates, Health Department Issues Urgent Appeal

A concerning drop in childhood vaccination coverage in Gauteng Province is raising alarm, with the health department urging parents and caregivers to prioritize immunisation to protect children from preventable diseases. Coverage currently stands at 75.3% for children under one year old, falling short of optimal levels.

Gauteng Province is facing a worrying trend of declining childhood vaccination rates, prompting urgent calls from the provincial health department for increased parental and caregiver responsibility.

Data reveals that during the 2025/26 financial year, a total of 191,705 children under one year old received vaccinations, achieving a coverage rate of 75.3%. While this number represents a significant effort, it falls short of the optimal coverage needed to maintain herd immunity and protect the population from preventable diseases. This decline is particularly concerning as African Vaccination Week commences from April 24th to 30th, an annual continent-wide initiative dedicated to bolstering immunisation programs.

The health department emphasizes that leaving children unvaccinated dramatically increases their susceptibility to outbreaks of diseases like measles and polio, conditions that were once largely under control thanks to widespread vaccination efforts. The reasons behind this concerning trend are multifaceted. Studies indicate a strong correlation between geographical location and socioeconomic status, with children residing in certain areas and those from poorer households being disproportionately affected.

A significant factor is the lack of antenatal care (ANC) received by mothers during pregnancy, with children whose mothers did not receive ANC having a 57.5% higher chance of being unvaccinated. Furthermore, residence within Gauteng itself is associated with a 52.2% increased risk of incomplete vaccination. Beyond these factors, vaccine hesitancy rooted in cultural or religious beliefs is also playing a role in some communities.

Practical challenges such as intermittent vaccine supply issues, resulting in low stock levels at clinics, and lengthy waiting times at public health facilities are also contributing to the decline, discouraging parents from seeking timely immunisation for their children. The department acknowledges that these gaps underscore the critical need for greater parental involvement in proactively safeguarding their children’s health.

The situation demands a collaborative approach, with parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers working together to ensure every child receives the protection they deserve. The resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases is not merely a health concern; it is a threat to the overall well-being and future of the province’s youngest citizens. In response to this escalating issue, the Gauteng health department is implementing a comprehensive strategy to reverse the downward trend.

This includes intensifying community-based awareness campaigns across all districts within the province, aiming to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of vaccination and address any misconceptions or concerns they may have. A key component of this strategy involves actively targeting ‘zero-dose’ children – those who have received no vaccinations at all – in Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, underserved communities, and areas where vaccination programs are not routinely available.

Health workers will be deployed to these locations to provide vaccinations and offer guidance to parents. The department is also strongly urging parents to take advantage of catch-up vaccination opportunities at local clinics for children who have missed scheduled doses. This proactive approach is designed to quickly close the immunity gap and protect vulnerable children from preventable illnesses.

The health department is committed to ensuring equitable access to vaccination services for all children in Gauteng, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background. They are working to streamline processes, improve vaccine supply chain management, and reduce waiting times at clinics to make it easier for parents to fulfill their responsibility of protecting their children’s health.

The department’s efforts are aligned with the broader goals of African Vaccination Week, aiming to strengthen immunisation programs and safeguard the health of children across the continent





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Vaccination Gauteng Child Health Immunisation African Vaccination Week Measles Polio Health Department

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