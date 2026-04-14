Gauteng Education System's Vetting Crisis: Only 11% of Staff Vetted, Leaving Learners Exposed

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised serious concerns about the safety of learners in Gauteng, South Africa, revealing that a large number of education staff have not been vetted. Only 11% of the Gauteng Department of Education employees have been cleared, leaving thousands of children potentially exposed. The DA is calling for urgent action to address the systemic failures in the child protection measures. The Basic Education Minister has also conceded that the system faces weaknesses.

The Democratic Alliance DA has voiced serious concerns regarding the safety of learners in Gauteng , South Africa, revealing that only a small percentage of education staff have undergone proper vetting. Specifically, only 11% of the 86,367 employees within the Gauteng Department of Education have been cleared through national registers designed to screen individuals working with children. This alarming statistic highlights significant gaps in the safeguarding system, potentially exposing learners to dangerous individuals.

The DA's Gauteng education spokesperson, Michael Waters, has taken action, writing to seven national ministers to urge immediate, coordinated intervention. He emphasizes the urgent need to rectify what he describes as a broken and inconsistent vetting system, which he believes poses a serious threat to child safety. The ministers contacted include those overseeing critical departments like Justice and Constitutional Development, Social Development, Basic Education, Health, Police, Sport, Arts and Culture, and Public Service and Administration.

These departments collectively manage the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register, vital tools in identifying and preventing individuals with a history of harming children from working with them. Waters points out that the failure of these departments to coordinate effectively has created significant vulnerabilities, allowing potentially dangerous individuals to move between sectors without proper background checks. The DA argues that financial constraints impede the vetting process, and proposes that it should be free across all departments to ensure full compliance. They are also advocating for the creation of an inter-ministerial task team, a centralized digital vetting system, and a standardized framework to ensure that no individual is permitted to work with children without confirmed clearance.

The DA is concerned that if departments are required to pay for the vetting process, many staff members will not be vetted, leaving children vulnerable to predators. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the news comes amid growing evidence of substantial backlogs and inefficiencies within the current vetting process. Thousands of applications submitted from district offices remain pending, while many have been rejected or delayed due to administrative hurdles. This backlog signifies that a considerable number of individuals are currently working in schools without the necessary clearances, which increases the risk to students.

In response to Waters' call for reform, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has acknowledged the critical weaknesses in South Africa's child-safeguarding system. She stressed that protecting learners is not only a constitutional obligation but also a moral imperative, demanding prompt and coordinated action. While acknowledging progress within the schooling sector, Gwarube emphasized that major weaknesses remain, especially in the vetting process linked to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The current system relies heavily on manual processes and paperwork, leading to delays that are further compounded by capacity limitations within the South African Police Service SAPS and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. Gwarube explained that the complex chain involving schools, provincial departments, the police, and the justice system frequently causes delays and requires repeated submissions, further complicating the process. Despite these challenges, the minister stated that steps have been taken to improve compliance, including issuing directives to provinces, providing training to officials, and enhancing access to the National Child Protection Register.

At a provincial level, the Gauteng Department of Education has previously recognized the challenges associated with the vetting process, identifying funding constraints and capacity limitations as primary barriers to achieving full compliance. The department has stated its ongoing efforts to collaborate with national departments in addressing backlogs and accelerating the processing of vetting applications.

The central issue revolves around the inadequate vetting of educators and staff in the Gauteng education system, potentially leaving children vulnerable to harm. The DA's call for action underscores the urgency of addressing systemic failures in the child protection measures. The focus of the DA is to ensure that the system is safe and to protect the children of Gauteng. The Department of Education's own acknowledgment of the problem underlines the severity of the situation. The call to action is for an inter-ministerial task team, a centralized digital vetting system, and a standardized framework.

The crux of the problem lies in the ineffective vetting system. The DA believes the vetting process should be free across all departments, and also states that the current system is largely manual and paper-based. The DA also believes that the vetting process is slowed by the fact that the schools, provincial departments, police and justice systems are all involved. The current system depends on multiple institutions, including schools, provincial departments, police, and justice, creating a slow and complex chain that often leads to delays and repeated submissions.

This slow and complex chain results in many applicants being rejected or delayed due to administrative constraints. The DA has written to seven national ministers, calling for urgent, coordinated intervention to fix what he says is a broken and inconsistent vetting system.





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