Gauteng Education Department Probes Suicide of Daspoort Secondary Pupil Over Alleged Teacher Bullying

The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating the death of a Grade 12 pupil at Daspoort Secondary School following claims of bullying by a teacher and a failure by school management to intervene.

The Gauteng Department of Education has officially launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of a Grade 12 student from Daspoort Secondary School . This heart-wrenching incident, which reportedly took place on Friday, 17 April, has ignited a firestorm of controversy and grief, particularly following serious allegations that the young student took his own life after enduring persistent bullying by a teacher.

The gravity of these accusations has prompted calls for greater accountability within the provincial education system and raised urgent questions regarding the safety protocols currently in place to protect students from victimization by those in positions of authority. GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana confirmed that a dedicated team of officials has been dispatched to the school to conduct a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the death. Lubhelwana expressed the department's profound sorrow, noting that the loss of a young life is a devastating blow to the school community. He stated that the investigation will be rigorous, covering both the immediate circumstances of the death and the validity of the bullying claims. Crucially, there are reports that the pupil had previously reported the alleged mistreatment to the school principal, yet no corrective action was allegedly taken. This failure to intervene, if proven true, suggests a systemic negligence that the department intends to scrutinize deeply. The findings of this investigation will dictate the disciplinary and legal measures the department will pursue in the coming weeks. In response to the trauma inflicted upon the student body and faculty, the department has activated specialized support mechanisms. A team of experts from the Psycho-Social Support unit was immediately sent to the school to provide counseling and emotional stability to those reeling from the tragedy. Lubhelwana noted that schools often mirror the broader societal struggles of South Africa, stating that issues such as learner ill-discipline, rampant violence, bullying, drug abuse, and teenage pregnancy create a volatile environment that requires constant vigilance. The department is doubling down on its commitment to mental health awareness through a partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag). By continuing their mental health roadshows and increasing oversight, the GDE hopes to identify warning signs early. The department extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, promising that the truth behind this incident will be brought to light to ensure that no other student suffers such a fate





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Gauteng Department Of Education School Bullying Mental Health Student Safety Daspoort Secondary School

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Investigation Launched into Pupil's Death Following Bullying AllegationsThe Gauteng Department of Education is investigating the death of a Grade 12 pupil from Daspoort Secondary School, reportedly a suicide linked to bullying by a teacher. Concerns have been raised regarding pupil safety and the handling of complaints within the school. Support mechanisms have been activated for affected pupils and staff.

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