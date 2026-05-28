Gauteng Education Department Delays School Subsidy Payments Amid Criticism

The Gauteng Department of Education missed the 15 May deadline for disbursing 50% of school subsidies, drawing criticism from the DA over financial mismanagement and its impact on schools' operational stability.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has acknowledged a delay in the disbursement of school subsidies that were scheduled to be deposited by 15 May.

This failure to meet the deadline has drawn sharp criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which warns that schools are being pushed into a worsening financial crisis. According to the National Norms and Standards for School Funding (NNSSF) regulations, schools are supposed to receive 50% of their annual subsidies by 15 May, with the remaining 50% due by 15 November.

The DA's Gauteng shadow MEC for education, Sergio Isa Dos Santos, highlighted that the delayed payments are crippling schools' ability to cover essential operational costs, including municipal services, maintenance, and learning materials. He emphasized that the department's repeated lateness is not a minor administrative hiccup but part of a persistent pattern of financial mismanagement that threatens the stability of many institutions.

Dos Santos also connected the latest delay to an internal GDE memorandum indicating that infrastructure maintenance funds for the 2025/26 financial year had already been exhausted. He warned that schools may lose valuable teaching time due to potential power outages and water shortages caused by unpaid municipal accounts, and that the financial strain could force parents to absorb costs and spark community unrest.

The DA intends to table questions to understand the reasons for the missed deadline and to engage with Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile on improving coordination between the department, municipalities, and other stakeholders. In response, MEC Maile issued an apology on 23 May, stating that the funds are available and that schools would start receiving them from the beginning of June.

He explained that the subsidies are meant to cover operational expenses such as learning and teaching support materials, municipal services, maintenance, and administrative costs, and are intended to promote proper school governance and address historical funding inequalities. Despite the assurance, the ongoing delays continue to undermine trust and exacerbate the financial pressures on schools across Gauteng





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gauteng Education School Subsidies DA Financial Crisis NNSSF Lebogang Maile Sergio Isa Dos Santos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shoprite and Gauteng Economic Development Department Launch Joint Programme to Train Youth for Delivery JobsShoprite Group and Gauteng's Department of Economic Development sign an MOU to embed graduates of the Last Mile Delivery Programme into the Pingo Delivery platform, linking training with real‑world logistics work and exploring green mobility options.

Read more »

Gauteng raid uncovers two illegal Nile crocodiles at Springs residenceA multi‑agency operation in Springs, Gauteng, seized two Nile crocodiles and two tortoises kept without permits, triggering a criminal case under the Biodiversity Act.

Read more »

Senior DevOps Engineer - Gauteng Johannesburg NorthAre you a Senior DevOps Engineer who thrives on building scalable systems and driving automation? This is an exciting opportunity for a hands-on professional who enjoys owning infrastructure, improving deployment pipelines, and ensuring high-performing, reliable platforms.

Read more »

Technical Integrator (9-12 month contract) - Hybrid - Gauteng GautengOur Pretoria based client is looking for a Technical Integrator for a 9-12 month contract – Hybrid. The candidate has to be based in Gauteng. Minimum Requirements (Must-have) A relevant tertiary qualification at a minimum NQF Level 6 (National Diploma) in Engineering, Information Sciences, or Project Management.

Read more »