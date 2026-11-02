Gauteng Deploys GBV Response Teams to Tackle Violence Crisis

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announces the deployment of 1,022 GBV response teams and additional social workers to tackle the province's gender-based violence crisis in 122 high-risk areas.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi outlined comprehensive plans to strengthen the provincial response to gender-based violence and femicide on Sunday, November 1. The initiative includes the deployment of 1,022 response teams across 122 high-risk areas as the provincial government intensifies efforts to tackle violence against women and children.

Deploying Response Teams In High Risk Areas

Lesufi stated that the intervention would also include additional social workers, strengthened specialised courts and improved victim support services. These measures form part of Gauteng's 90-day intervention programme aimed at addressing the province's gender-based violence and femicide crisis.

Also read Gauteng GBVF Progress: Lesufi Reports on Forensic Backlogs and Crime Response Teams

The programme specifically targets outstanding rape and murder cases, forensic backlogs, and inadequate safety measures. Lesufi acknowledged that Gauteng bears a significant share of the nation's gender-based violence and femicide crisis and that the government fully accepts its duty to act.

Strengthening Specialised Courts And Support

The provincial government has identified 10 police stations recording the highest numbers of rape cases for additional intervention. Among those identified are Rietgat, Alexandra, Mamelodi, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Dobsonville, Midrand and Tembisa.

Advertisement

The intervention plan includes deploying 1 022 GBV response teams across 122 high-risk areas. This will be supplemented by adding 56 social workers to strengthen support for victims and survivors. The province also plans to strengthen seven specialised Sexual Offences Courts and 144 victim-friendly facilities.

These improvements are designed to enhance the handling of cases involving women and children. Gauteng's 19 Medical Legal Clinics are also expected to play a role in safeguarding forensic evidence and supporting criminal investigations.

Addressing Forensic Backlogs And Safety

The measures follow an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 29. During that address, he instructed authorities to accelerate investigations into outstanding cases of murder, attempted murder, rape and serious sexual offences involving women and children.

Lesufi said the provincial government had also expanded interventions aimed at providing protection and assistance to gender-based violence survivors. Psychosocial support services have reached tens of thousands of individuals over the past six months.

New referral tools have been introduced across all 43 protection-order courts. Visible policing has also been intensified in high-risk areas, while technical problems affecting the e-Panic Button application have been resolved.

Advertisement

Monitoring Implementation And Future Actions

The province has further expanded integrated CCTV networks as part of efforts to improve community safety while protecting survivors' privacy. Of the 67 directives across five priority areas, only 21 have been fully implemented.

Thirty-eight directives remain underway and eight have not yet started. The five areas include recovering outstanding criminal cases, addressing forensic backlogs, improving women's safety in public spaces, tackling alcohol-related violence and strengthening support for survivors.

Lesufi stated that despite progress noted above, challenges remain particularly regarding the forensic backlog and outstanding case recovery information. He emphasized the need to accelerate municipal safety interventions.

The province is prioritizing improved coordination, accountability, and the timely implementation of outstanding directives. The premier said the provincial government would continue monitoring implementation through weekly meetings and progress reports.

Protecting our women and children is an absolute priority that demands immediate action, as delayed justice is no justice at all. This commitment underscores the urgency of the 90-day intervention programme currently being executed across Gauteng.