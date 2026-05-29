Gauteng Department of Social Development Condemns Theft and Looting of Food Parcels

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has condemned the theft, looting, and illegal sale of food parcels intended for vulnerable communities in Magaliesburg, describing the incident as a direct attack on the integrity of government social relief programmes.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is urging councillors to be transparent in working with the communities they serve. In a separate incident, the Gauteng Department of Social Development has condemned the theft, looting, and illegal sale of food parcels intended for vulnerable communities in Magaliesburg .

The department describes the incident as a direct attack on the integrity of government social relief programmes. The Gauteng Department of Social Development has condemned the theft, looting, and illegal sale of food parcels intended for vulnerable communities in Magaliesburg, describing the incident as a direct attack on the integrity of government social relief programmes. The department says the diversion of aid meant for poor households undermines efforts to address hunger and restore dignity.

Spokesperson Dloze Matooane says the department has a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and warned that officials, service providers, and traders found to be involved will face prosecution. The department and its partners will intensify continuous compliance inspections in spaza shops and other wholesale areas, whether owned by foreign nationals or not, to monitor operations in shops, tuck shop wholesalers, and food outlets to ensure that no stolen food parcels or government-issued relief items are being traded illegally.

Matooane adds that security measures at facilities and storage sites are being strengthened, and that digitalisation of food distribution systems is being accelerated





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Gauteng Department Of Social Development Theft And Looting Of Food Parcels Magaliesburg Government Social Relief Programmes Corruption

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