Gauteng Department Investigates Nigerian National Over RDP Housing Claims

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements is investigating a video by Nigerian rapper Scooby Nero, who claimed to own and collect rent from government-subsidized houses. The department is taking action and warning the public about housing scams.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements is actively investigating a Nigerian national, Chibuzor Nwankwo, known as the rapper Scooby Nero , following a controversial video that went viral on social media. The video showed Nero near RDP houses in Roodepoort, Gauteng , where he claimed to own the properties and collect rent from tenants. This claim has sparked significant outrage and raised concerns about potential illegal activities related to government-subsidized housing. The department's swift action underscores its commitment to addressing the issue and upholding the integrity of the RDP program, which is specifically designed to provide housing for qualifying South Africa n beneficiaries. Tasneem Motara, the Gauteng MEC for human settlements, has publicly condemned the video as deeply offensive and insulting, regardless of its original intent. She emphasized that the department views the matter seriously and is taking appropriate steps to determine the veracity of Nero's claims and any potential violations of housing regulations.

Alongside the investigation into Nero's claims, the department has also initiated a broader warning about the increasing prevalence of housing-related scams on social media platforms. The MEC highlighted the common tactics employed by fraudsters, including impersonating government officials, using fake logos and signatures, and cloning content from official pages to deceive the public. The department is urging residents to remain vigilant and to be aware of the red flags that may indicate a fraudulent scheme, such as requests to communicate via WhatsApp or demands for payments into personal bank accounts. This proactive approach aims to protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to these scams and to ensure that housing assistance is distributed fairly and legally.

Following the intense backlash generated by the video, Scooby Nero issued a public apology. He explained that his content was intended as satire, inspired by a previous post from Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene, which addressed the issue of people paying rent to Nigerians. Nero stated that he had been monetizing his Facebook engagement since September 2025 and had learned that provocative content drove higher interaction and, consequently, greater income. He admitted that the RDP video was part of a broader joke he was planning, involving claims of owning malls, in response to videos he received mocking Nigeria. While attempting to clarify the context of the video, Nero maintained that he did not intend to offend anyone and expressed his willingness to cooperate with any relevant authorities, including submitting his personal documents if necessary. The incident highlights the complex relationship between social media content, public perception, and the potential for misinformation to spread rapidly and generate significant controversy. It also underscores the importance of critical thinking and verifying information, particularly when it relates to sensitive social issues such as housing. The department's investigation will likely focus on determining whether any laws or regulations were broken, and assessing the potential impact of Nero's statements on public perceptions of the RDP program and related housing schemes.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has issued a firm reminder about the legal framework governing RDP properties. The department clarified that it is illegal to rent out an RDP house, and selling one within the first eight years of receiving a title deed constitutes a criminal offense. This reinforces the core principle of the RDP program, which aims to provide affordable housing for eligible citizens and prevents the potential for abuse and profiteering. The MEC also disclosed that the department is currently pursuing a separate court case against an individual suspected of illegally selling government land in the Sedibeng region. This additional enforcement action demonstrates the department's commitment to combating illegal activities related to housing and land ownership. The department’s multi-pronged approach involves investigations, public warnings, and legal actions designed to address the immediate concerns raised by the Nero video, to raise awareness of housing scams, and to enforce the existing laws and regulations. This comprehensive strategy is essential for protecting the integrity of the housing system and ensuring that government resources are used effectively to address the needs of South African citizens. The ongoing investigation and the department's public statements will continue to shape the public discourse around the RDP program and the importance of responsible housing practices. It is a critical reminder that beneficiaries must adhere to the rules in order to enjoy the benefits of the government housing schemes.





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