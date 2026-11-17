Analysis suggests the ANC and ActionSA are poised to form a governing coalition in Gauteng, potentially excluding the DA. This shift impacts Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni with fewer partners than past administrations.

Political analysts are increasingly confident that two of the three major political entities in the Gauteng province will establish a joint governance structure in the near future. The primary contenders for this dominant coalition are the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress, and ActionSA. Consequently, one of these three significant parties will be excluded from the executive power arrangement. The likelihood of this outcome is driven by the mathematical distribution of seats across the three metropolitan municipalities of Gauteng.

Coalition Dynamics and Seat Mathematics

The Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress, and ActionSA are currently navigating the final stages of coalition negotiations. Political experts assert that the underlying mathematics of the election results remain unchanged. This stability in the numbers suggests that a trio of these parties will form coalitions with one another. As a result, the third party among the big three will be left out of the governing arrangement. The specific configuration may vary between Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, yet a package deal spanning the entire province is considered probable.

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Negotiations are under significant pressure to conclude before the end of next week. This timeline forces parties to finalize their partnerships quickly. The horse-trading involved in these discussions indicates that certain alliances are more viable than others. Analysts point out that while different configurations are possible, the likelihood of a unified provincial approach is high. This approach would extend to the rest of the hung councils within the Gauteng province.

ANC and ActionSA as Potential Partners

At this current stage of political development, the most probable agreement appears to be between the African National Congress and ActionSA. These specific coalitions would require additional partners to reach a governing majority. However, a larger pool of smaller parties is reportedly willing to work with this specific combination. Potential allies include the Economic Freedom Fighters, the South African Communist Party, and the MK Party. This broader willingness to cooperate makes the ANC-ActionSA pairing a strong contender.

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In Johannesburg, an alliance between the African National Congress and ActionSA would likely incorporate the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party. This combination creates a robust majority without needing numerous small fragments. Without the participation of the MK Party, the coalition would require three or more smaller parties to achieve a majority. This dependency on multiple small groups could introduce instability into the local government structure of the largest city in the province.

Alternative Coalitions in Key Municipalities

Alternative arrangements are also being considered by political strategists. A coalition headed by the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA would require one additional partner. Traditional allies of the Democratic Alliance, such as the Inkatha Freedom Party or the Freedom Front Plus, are identified as the most likely choices for this arrangement. These parties have a history of working together, which could simplify the negotiation process. Their inclusion would provide the necessary seats to form a stable majority.

The dynamics in Tshwane present a different scenario for ActionSA. ActionSA holds the second-largest number of seats in this municipality. Therefore, ActionSA would likely lead any coalition formed with the African National Congress in Tshwane. An ActionSA and ANC coalition that includes the Economic Freedom Fighters would still need three more seats. Alternatively, the help of one or two smaller parties would be required to complete the majority. This structure offers a clearer path to governance than previous fragmented alliances.

ActionSA is again acting as the kingmaker in Ekurhuleni. Either the African National Congress or the Democratic Alliance could reach a majority by partnering with ActionSA and one other medium-sized party. An alliance between the African National Congress and ActionSA could also include the Economic Freedom Fighters to form a majority coalition. This flexibility positions ActionSA as a critical swing factor in local government formation across the entire province.

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Historical Context and Future Stability

Any of these proposed coalitions appear more stable on paper than the coalitions of the past five years. The largest proposed coalition consists of four partners. This is a significant reduction from the five to ten parties that were previously involved in government. Fewer partners typically mean fewer conflicting agendas and smoother decision-making processes. However, the presence of fewer, but bigger political personalities does not guarantee stability.

The momentum that is desperately needed for effective governance is not promised by these mathematical advantages. Political leaders must now translate these seat counts into functional policy and service delivery. The coming weeks will determine whether these theoretical majorities can withstand real-world political pressures. The outcome will define the political landscape of Gauteng for the foreseeable future.

The image of Herman Mashaba and Gwede Mantashe at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 8 November 2026, captures the intensity of this political era. Their interactions symbolize the complex negotiations that are now underway. As parties move toward finalization, the province watches closely. The exclusion of one major party from power will have lasting implications for the region.

Ultimately, the formation of a new government in Gauteng depends on the successful conclusion of these talks. The preference for fewer, larger coalitions suggests a desire for greater efficiency. Yet, the challenge of maintaining unity among diverse political interests remains. The success of these arrangements will be measured by their ability to deliver results to the citizens of the province. The next few days are critical for determining the future administrative structure of Gauteng.