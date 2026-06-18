Gauteng Braces for Cold, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Over Weekend

Weather Service warns Gauteng residents of a harsh winter weekend with cold temperatures, isolated thunderstorms and strong winds expected from Friday to Sunday.

A severe winter weekend is forecast for Gauteng , as the South African Weather Service released a detailed outlook covering Friday, 19 June to Sunday, 21 June.

The advisories warn of cold temperatures, isolated thunderstorms, and high winds that could disrupt outdoor plans and travel across the province. Although Friday's weather chart indicates a dry Friday with no significant rainfall over Johannesburg and Pretoria, the atmosphere will remain partly cloudy and uncomfortably cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over central and eastern parts of the region. Residents are urged to layer their clothing and prepare for a sharp drop in temperatures.

On Saturday, the outlook places Johannesburg and Pretoria firmly within the 80 percent widespread zone for significant weather activity. This means thunderstorms are highly likely, and strong winds will accompany a cold front brushing through the interior of Gauteng. Those with outdoor plans are advised to reconsider or adapt. Heavy rainfall could lead to travel disruptions, while the combination of low temperatures and high winds will create uncomfortable conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The weather service warns that the risk of thunderstorms will peak during the afternoon and evening, making it a challenging day for commuters and recreational users alike. Sunday continues the trend of cold, overcast skies and scattered to widespread cloud cover across the province. While the thunderstorm threat is slightly reduced compared to Saturday, the weather will remain stubbornly cold and windy throughout the day.

The outlook indicates that the interior of Gauteng could still experience windy spells, and there is a possibility of isolated showers as cooler air interacts with residual moisture. Broadly across the country, much of South Africa is expected to be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over central and eastern areas. Extreme western parts may see strong interior winds.

The alert urges residents to dress warmly, postpone unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and monitor updates from the South African Weather Service during the three‑day period. The weather bulletin does not merely serve as a warning; it also offers guidance for residents. Wear layered clothing to retain body heat, use wind‑proof outer garments when venturing outdoors, and keep an eye on local radio or online updates for any sudden changes.

In regions prone to storms, travellers should be cautious of possible flooding or road closures. By following these precautions, residents can navigate the unforgiving winter conditions of Gauteng and maintain safety throughout the weekend





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gauteng Winter Weather Thunderstorms Strong Winds Cold Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng police seize eight AK-47 rifles and arrest four suspects in Magaliesburg operationFour suspects have been arrested after Gauteng police intercepted eight AK-47 rifles and seven empty magazines during a patrol in Magaliesburg. The firearms, allegedly discovered in a mielie bag being transferred between two vehicles, will undergo ballistic testing as investigations continue.

Read more »

Gauteng wants AI cameras in classrooms after thousands of violent school incidentsThe Gauteng Education Department says advanced technology in the form of AI cameras could help improve safety in classrooms.

Read more »

SPCA Branch in Gauteng Appeals for Donations After Break-In,The SPCA Vereeniging & Vanderbijlpark branch suffered a theft that stole essential animal care items, prompting a public appeal to replace dog beds, blankets, washing equipment, and more to support the animals during an upcoming winter season.

Read more »

Grey skies, cool days: What Gauteng can expect this weekendThe forecast for both major Gauteng metros shows dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Read more »