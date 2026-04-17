Gauteng Braces for Cold and Wet Weekend as Strong Weather System Approaches

The South African Weather Service warns of a significant cold front bringing rain, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures to Gauteng from Saturday through Monday. Residents urged to take precautions.

Gauteng residents should prepare for a significant shift in weather this weekend as a potent weather system is set to bring cold and wet conditions to the province. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning that a series of cold front s will dramatically alter the weather, with the impact expected to be felt from Saturday, April 18th, through to Monday, April 20th.

These weather systems are predicted to first influence the Western and Northern Cape regions before gradually moving eastward across the central and eastern interior of the country over the weekend. By Saturday, the arrival of a cold airmass will be noticeable in the central interior, including Gauteng, signaling the onset of colder and more saturated weather patterns across the province.

Temperatures are expected to plummet considerably as this cold air envelops Gauteng. Although precise temperature drops may fluctuate, the overarching trend points towards cooler-than-average conditions, which will be exacerbated by strong winds. SAWS has highlighted that these combined conditions will create a pronounced wind chill effect, making the perceived temperature feel even colder than the actual thermometer reading.

Individuals can anticipate chilly mornings and cool afternoons, with the intensifying winds likely to increase discomfort, particularly in exposed and elevated areas. Rain is also a strong component of this weather system. SAWS forecasts scattered showers and thundershowers, extending to Gauteng. These downpours could become persistent intermittently, elevating the risk of localized flooding in areas prone to water accumulation.

By Sunday, the weather system is expected to be fully entrenched across a substantial portion of South Africa. SAWS anticipates that cold, wet, and windy weather will have spread to the eastern and southern regions of the nation, with Gauteng remaining under its influence during this period.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to potentially wet and slippery surfaces and reduced visibility, which could lead to travel disruptions. Outdoor activities and plans may also be significantly impacted by the anticipated rainfall and gusty winds.

Residents are encouraged to dress in warm clothing, ensure safe usage of heating devices, and refrain from unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain. It will also be prudent to secure any loose items outdoors and to remain vigilant by keeping up-to-date with the latest official weather forecasts. The coming weekend presents a clear call for preparedness and adherence to weather advisories to ensure safety and comfort amidst the approaching cold and wet spell.





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Gauteng Weather Cold Front Rainfall South African Weather Service Weekend Forecast

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