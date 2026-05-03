Gauteng and Other Provinces Brace for Intense Cold Front Next Week

A significant cold front is expected to bring a sharp drop in temperatures and widespread rain to Gauteng and other parts of South Africa starting from Tuesday. The weather shift will see temperatures plummet, with rain and cold conditions persisting midweek before gradually improving towards the weekend. Other provinces, including the Northern Cape and Free State, are also expected to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures.

A looming cold front is set to bring a significant drop in temperatures and widespread rain to Gauteng and other parts of South Africa starting from Tuesday.

The province, which began the week with cool and rainy conditions, experienced a brief respite over the weekend with warmer afternoons in Johannesburg and Pretoria, reaching maximum temperatures of 24°C and 26°C respectively. However, this relief will be short-lived as the cold front moves in, bringing a sharp decline in temperatures and increased rainfall.

By Tuesday, Pretoria is expected to see a 70% chance of rain, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 18°C. Conditions will worsen on Wednesday, with the capital experiencing a high of just 15°C. Johannesburg will also face cold and rainy weather, with a 60% chance of precipitation and temperatures peaking at around 15°C on Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures in the city are forecast to drop further to approximately 13°C, though thunderstorms are not expected.

The cold snap is likely to persist into Thursday before gradually improving towards the weekend as temperatures begin to rise. Beyond Gauteng, the Northern Cape and Free State are also expected to feel the effects of the cold front. In Bloemfontein, temperatures could plummet to as low as 4°C, with a maximum of just 9°C expected on Wednesday, accompanied by rain. Residents in these regions are advised to prepare for the sudden change in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in other news, British actress Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play Miriam Makeba in an upcoming biopic, has faced criticism online after a clip of her singing the late icon’s song was shared. Additionally, Durban City FC secured the 2026 Nedbank Cup title after a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The win marks a significant achievement for the team and their fans.

As the weather shifts, South Africans are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the cold front





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Cold Front Gauteng Rain Temperature Drop Weather Forecast

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