Gauteng ANC Insider Push for Coalition With DA to End Mayor Revolving Door

Anonymous ANC NEC sources in Gauteng lobby for a post-election coalition with the DA to stabilize metro governance. The move faces resistance from provincial leader Panyaza Lesufi amid ongoing political tensions and past conflicts.

Three anonymous members of the African National Congress national executive committee are lobbying for a post-election coalition with the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng. This strategic shift aims to end the frequent turnover of metropolitan mayors that has plagued the province since 2021. South Africans vote on Wednesday, and municipal leaders must be selected within 14 days of the final results being certified.

Stability Over Small Party Deals

A growing faction within the ANC leadership believes that forming coalitions with the DA in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni would provide much-needed stability. Current polling suggests that neither major party will secure an outright majority in any of these three metros, likely capturing between thirty and forty percent of the vote each. Without an alliance, the ANC would need to negotiate with numerous smaller parties, a process they view as cumbersome and unstable.

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Johburg has seen five different mayors since 2021, including two non-ANC officeholders. The Al Jama-Ah party held the position twice despite winning only a fraction of a percent of the vote in the previous local elections. Tshwane has experienced four mayoral changes, while Ekurhuleni has had three. These rapid transitions have created administrative uncertainty and public dissatisfaction across the region.

Lesufi's Hostility Toward Opposition

Gauteng ANC leader Panyaza Lesufi has publicly opposed such an alliance, launching a series of sharp criticisms against the Democratic Alliance this week. He accused DA deputy minister Jack Bloom of abusing his government position to advance party interests during a water crisis outreach event. Lesufi described the DA as masters of chaos, citing their own coalition behaviors as contradictory to their claims that other partnerships are unstable.

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His rhetoric echoes previous refusals to work with the opposition in the 2024 provincial negotiations. The Gauteng ANC previously offered the DA only three of eleven executive council posts while demanding seven for themselves, despite securing less than thirty-five percent of the provincial vote. The party also integrated the Economic Freedom Fighters into the provincial coalition to keep the DA out of power.

Local Resistance and National Control

The primary obstacle to this new strategy is potential rebellion from local ANC structures, which are wary of empowering their main political rival. There are reports that local leaders are actively trying to undermine the national leadership's authority. For instance, the name of Reverend Frank Chikane was reportedly omitted from the candidate list for Johannesburg by mistake, despite him being named a mayoral finalist.

Incumbent mayor Dada Morero and deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku were both included on the list, fueling rumors that Masuku is the preferred candidate. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula recently clarified that the party's top seven leaders retain ultimate decision-making power over final mayoral selections. The national leadership intends to manage coalition talks directly, bypassing local objections.

Current Status and Future Outlook

Despite the informal lobbying among national executives, no formal outreach between the two parties has occurred yet. The Democratic Alliance has stated it will not negotiate with other groups until election results are official. With both parties likely to fall short of a majority, the province faces a critical juncture in determining its local governance structure for the next term.