Gauteng ANC Faces Internal Turmoil Over Alleged Procedural Failures in West Rand Regional Conference Preparations

A group of ANC branch members in Gauteng’s West Rand has formally challenged the legitimacy of preparations for an upcoming regional conference, citing systemic procedural failures and irregularities in branch-level processes. The complainants, represented by TM Mdaka Attorneys, allege violations of ANC guidelines, including improperly convened meetings, manipulated branch audits, and factional interference. They warn that proceeding with the conference without resolving these issues could undermine internal democracy and call on ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to clarify the situation.

Discontent is growing within the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng ’s West Rand region, where a group of branch members has formally contested the legitimacy of preparations for an upcoming regional conference .

The members, represented by TM Mdaka Attorneys, allege systemic procedural failures in branch-level processes, particularly concerning the convening of branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs). The affected wards span multiple areas, including Mogale City (wards 07, 10, 13, 23, and 25), Merafong (wards 02, 04, 07, 11, 21, 25, and 28), and at least 15 wards in Rand West. The complainants suggest that dissatisfaction extends beyond these areas, indicating broader unrest across the region.

The group has raised concerns about compliance with a directive issued by the ANC’s national office on April 13, which conditionally authorized the West Rand Regional Conference. This approval required that a final branch verification report be signed off at least 14 days before the conference and that no further BGMs be held unless directed by a dispute resolution structure. The members argue that it remains unclear whether these conditions have been met.

They also question whether Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Hope Papo adhered to instructions to report back within 48 hours, confirming key requirements such as at least 70% of branches being in good standing and proper adherence to accreditation and registration protocols. In a letter dated April 21, the group warns that proceeding with the conference without resolving these issues could legitimize flawed processes and undermine internal democracy.

They argue that some qualifying branches may be excluded from participating, while others may have been improperly included through irregular processes. The letter outlines a range of alleged irregularities in the conduct of BBGMs and BGMs. Among the most serious claims is that meetings were convened without the required seven-day notice to members in good standing, violating ANC guidelines. The group further alleges that branch audit processes were manipulated, allowing ineligible individuals to participate while excluding legitimate, paid-up members.

In some cases, branches reportedly inflated membership numbers that did not align with official audit reports from March. Concerns have also been raised about the handling of official meeting materials. The members claim that BBGM packages were not sealed when distributed or collected, and in some cases appeared to be photocopied, raising fears of tampering. ANC guidelines, they note, do not permit the reproduction of such materials at the regional level.

The letter also highlights alleged irregularities in the use of scanning systems and verification tools. It claims that QR or scanner codes used during meetings were not issued directly by the national office but instead distributed by regional officials, and that some designated scanners were replaced without notice. The complainants further allege that several meetings were held at venues that were either inaccessible or not approved by branch leadership.

In some instances, they claim, security personnel were used to prevent certain members from attending, while other meetings were reportedly held late into the night, beyond acceptable hours. There are also accusations of factional interference within the regional leadership. The group claims that members of the Regional Executive Committee (REC) were unevenly deployed to oversee meetings, with some assigned to multiple branches on the same day while others were excluded entirely.

Additionally, the letter alleges that the regional secretary interfered in branch processes by facilitating parallel structures, effectively bypassing recognized branch leadership and undermining established procedures. The members argue that the region is not in a position to convene a credible conference given the volume of unresolved disputes at the branch level. They question whether the REC has followed proper internal processes, such as convening meetings to assess readiness, determining conference size, and receiving reports from preparatory committees.

Funding of the conference has also been flagged as a concern, with the group warning that a lack of transparency could lead to further disputes. They further contend that several branches deliberately did not hold BBGMs before the March 31 cut-off date, in compliance with an earlier national directive that prioritized candidate selection meetings from April 1. No subsequent instruction was issued to reverse or amend that deadline, they argue, making any later meetings potentially invalid.

The group has called on ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to urgently clarify whether all conditions for convening the regional conference have been met and to confirm the status and timing of the event





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ANC Gauteng West Rand Regional Conference Procedural Failures

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