Gauteng: Africa's Economic Hub Driving Growth Through the AfCFTA

Gauteng province is poised to play a leading role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), leveraging its strategic location, infrastructure, and focus on industrialization and innovation to drive economic growth across the continent.

Tens of thousands of African business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors convened recently at the 2025 Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers. The common goal was to establish trade pathways that are fundamentally African in their design and impact. The outcomes of this gathering are expected to significantly influence how Africa industrializes, trades, and achieves economic growth in the coming years. Gauteng is strategically positioned to act as a catalyst for this growth.

This ambition is reflected in the work of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA). The province has consistently been South Africa’s economic heartland, and its commitment extends to broadening this role across the continent. This is being achieved through the promotion of value-added manufacturing, innovation, and inclusive trade, all within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).\The AfCFTA symbolizes Africa’s self-assurance and its faith in its future. By merging 55 nations into a single market, encompassing 1.5 billion people and a collective GDP exceeding $3.4 trillion, the AfCFTA unlocks unprecedented opportunities within one of the world's rapidly expanding consumer and business markets. Research from the Brookings Institution and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) indicates that Africa's combined consumer and business spending could surge to $6.7 trillion by 2030. This projection is driven by a young, urbanizing, and digitally connected population. Gauteng is exceptionally well-equipped to capitalize on this potential. Despite being the smallest province by land area, Gauteng generates the largest economic contribution in South Africa, accounting for 34% of the national GDP. It serves as the platform for over 60% of South Africa’s exports to the rest of Africa. Gauteng's strategic location, centered around OR Tambo International Airport (Africa's busiest cargo airport), the City Deep dry port, and a comprehensive rail and road network, provides a natural hub and gateway for continental trade, conveniently connecting it to the Southern African Development Community (SADC). A pivotal shift is needed to truly reap the benefits of AfCFTA, moving away from exporting raw materials and towards importing finished goods. Industrialization and the development of regional value chains are essential to support local businesses and generate employment opportunities.\Gauteng's five strategic development corridors play a crucial role in achieving this. These corridors are home to globally competitive sectors, including automotive, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and the creative industries. They are designed to stimulate investment, encourage innovation, and connect local industries to continental markets. The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone, for example, is helping to position South Africa as a leader in the next generation of vehicle manufacturing. In Ekurhuleni, the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone is attracting pharmaceutical companies to establish local production, facilitating the supply of essential medicines into African markets. Furthermore, the province is fostering knowledge-based industries. Gauteng is home to some of Africa's most prominent universities and research institutions, including Wits, UNISA, and Pretoria, along with a significant number of multinational corporate offices. This intellectual capital is a valuable export, providing crucial support to African businesses in sectors like financial services, healthcare, digital innovation, and infrastructure. The GGDA plays a vital role in enabling this growth. Through trade missions, incubation programs, export readiness training, and digital platforms such as the Export Portal, the GGDA supports local enterprises in accessing new markets across the continent. By streamlining regulations, facilitating business-to-business connections, and encouraging investment, the agency ensures that Gauteng’s entrepreneurs and manufacturers are well-positioned to thrive under the AfCFTA. The success of Cheetah Energy Drink, founded by entrepreneur Vuyo Gumede, and a proudly South African, women-led enterprise, exemplifies this. With GGDA support, Cheetah secured global certifications, participated in international expos, and established distribution agreements across multiple regions. Today, the brand is available in over 50 international markets, offering a low-caffeine, vitamin-rich alternative to global energy drink brands. Its exports across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe demonstrate how strategic support can lead to international success for local innovations. This entrepreneurial momentum is further bolstered by increased investor confidence. The Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) FDI Tracker for the first quarter of 2025 revealed that Gauteng recorded the highest number of new investment projects in South Africa, including significant investments in manufacturing (R2 billion), services (R3.3 billion), and utilities. These factors highlight Gauteng’s role as Africa’s premier destination for trade and industrial activity, and its critical role in realizing the growth potential of AfCFTA. However, this is merely the beginning for Gauteng





