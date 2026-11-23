A portable 3kg LPG cylinder exploded during meal preparation in a nine-roomed house in Springs, Ekurhuleni, critically injuring an elderly woman and her son and severely compromising the structure.

A gas cylinder explosion during meal preparation has left an elderly woman and her son critically injured in Springs, Ekurhuleni. The blast happened at a nine-roomed house on Vogel Road in Selcourt.

Firefighters Rescue Injured Pair From Burning House

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services received the alarm at exactly 08:11am and firefighters from Disaster and Emergency Management Services responded promptly. On arrival, they found both occupants still trapped inside the house. DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said flames were raging through the dilapidated roof section of the home. Firefighters pulled the woman, in her seventies, and her son from the burning building and treated them on scene.

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Paramedics then transported both patients by ambulance to nearby hospitals. They are reported to be in critical condition. The double garage and an outside room on the property were not damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that a portable 3kg LPG cylinder was being used to prepare a meal when the explosion occurred.

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The exact cause of the blast remains unknown and is under investigation. Firefighters successfully suppressed the flames before they spread to the entire house. Only the kitchen burnt, but the entire house has weakened structural integrity due to the high magnitude of the explosion. Blown-out window glass and cracked plaster on the exterior of the home were visible after the blast.

Investigation Into Gas Cylinder Blast Continues

Damage to the roof was also evident where flames tore through the upper section of the house. DEMS fire safety officers have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Authorities said the cause remains unknown, and police were called in due to the incident. The force of the explosion severely compromised the structure of the home.

Residents in the City of Ekurhuleni are reminded to report any life-threatening emergencies immediately by calling (011) 4. In a separate incident, firefighters found two containers engulfed in flames, while dozens of drums of hydraulic oil caught fire and several exploded due to intense heat. Emergency teams contained the blaze and recovered a body that was burned beyond recognition. A bakkie and four generators were also destroyed in that incident.