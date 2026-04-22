Gardee Family Petitions President Ramaphosa for Commission Inquiry into Police Corruption

The family of Hillary Gardee has formally requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to include allegations of police interference into the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to ensure accountability in her murder investigation.

The legal representatives acting for the family of Hillary Gardee , the late daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Godrich Gardee, have officially petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the ongoing investigation regarding her tragic murder.

In a formal letter addressed to the Office of the President, the family lawyers have urged Ramaphosa to utilize his executive authority to mandate that the explosive allegations raised by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Daphney Manamela be integrated into the scope of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. This request follows a shocking media briefing held by Manamela on Sunday, during which she leveled severe accusations against national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and other high-ranking officials, claiming they are presiding over a captured and compromised police system. The Gardee family maintains that there is a deep-seated institutional rot within the South African Police Service that has directly hindered the quest for justice regarding Hillary Gardee, whose body was discovered in a timber plantation near Mbombela on 3 May. The family alleges that there were systematic and deliberate efforts to undermine the investigative process, stall key procedures, and prematurely close the case file despite the presence of compelling incriminating evidence. By incorporating these claims into the Madlanga Commission, the family hopes to force a comprehensive and unhindered inquiry that reaches the highest levels of law enforcement. They are specifically requesting that the Commission compel Manamela to testify under oath and provide the evidence she holds, while also issuing summonses for Major General Dorah Xaba, Major General Botsotso Moukangwe, and Colonel DJ Malope to answer for their alleged involvement in obstructing justice. While the political landscape in South Africa remains complicated, with ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula recently attempting to justify the party’s support for various controversial mayors, the focus on the Gardee case continues to intensify. The legal team for the Gardee family has already received confirmation that the Madlanga Commission has acknowledged their request to investigate the alleged interference by the Mpumalanga police leadership. As the case moves forward, the pressure mounts on the Presidency to ensure that the pursuit of truth is not derailed by internal political agendas. With one of the three primary suspects, Rassie Nkune, still at large, the family remains steadfast in their belief that the police service must be held accountable for its failures. This inquiry is now viewed as a pivotal moment for transparency within South Africa’s security cluster, as the public waits to see if the authorities will prioritize justice for the deceased over the protection of implicated senior officials





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Hillary Gardee Madlanga Commission South African Police Service Cyril Ramaphosa Daphney Manamela

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