Gardee Family Demands Testimony from Suspended Police Official at Madlanga Commission

Legal representatives for the family of Hillary Gardee are calling for suspended Mpumalanga commissioner Daphney Manamela to testify regarding alleged police corruption and interference in the murder investigation.

The legal representatives for the family of Hillary Gardee , who was the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Godrich Gardee , have officially demanded that the suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner, Daphney Manamela , be summoned to provide testimony under oath at the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This request follows a highly controversial media briefing held by Manamela this past Sunday, during which she made serious allegations against several of her colleagues and the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola. Manamela asserted that the national policing system is currently compromised and captured by external interests, an accusation that has sent shockwaves through the South African justice system. The Gardee family maintains a firm belief that Manamela’s insights could serve as a critical turning point in understanding why the investigation into the tragic murder of Hillary Gardee appeared to stall during its most vital phases. They are particularly interested in determining whether influential political figures or high-ranking officials intervened to shield specific suspects from prosecution. In a formal communication addressed to the secretary of the Commission, Godrich Gardee argued that these new allegations validate the long-standing suspicions his family has held regarding deliberate interference and systemic obstruction of justice. He emphasized that these claims directly impact both the ongoing criminal proceedings and the civil litigation currently being pursued in the High Court of South Africa, specifically regarding issues of state liability, gross negligence, and official misconduct. The case, which involves the discovery of Hillary Gardee’s body on 3 May in a timber plantation situated on the outskirts of Mbombela, has been fraught with controversy from its inception. While three suspects were eventually apprehended, the escape of Rassie Nkune initially caused significant public outrage. Furthermore, the Economic Freedom Fighters initiated an independent investigation into the police handling of the crime scene, accusing law enforcement of extreme incompetence, particularly for their failure to immediately identify a gunshot wound on the victim. As the Madlanga Commission continues its inquiry, the pressure is mounting for the authorities to address these allegations of corruption. The legal counsel for the Gardee family insists that without full disclosure and the testimony of individuals like Manamela, the pursuit of truth remains fundamentally hindered by the very institutions meant to protect the citizens of South Africa. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of the police force and the urgent necessity for accountability at the highest levels of government to ensure that justice is served for victims of violent crime





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Hillary Gardee Madlanga Commission Police Corruption Godrich Gardee Daphney Manamela

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