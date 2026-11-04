World Sports Betting apologises for preschool gambling promotion at Cornwall Hill College

World Sports Betting has apologised and withdrawn its Bet to the Beat campaign after a promotional video filmed at Cornwall Hill College preschool showed children cheering as a teacher spun a prize wheel for cash. The company accepted full responsibility and redirected prize funds to responsible gambling awareness.

World Sports Betting has issued an apology and removed a promotional campaign filmed inside a Pretoria preschool classroom after footage showed young children cheering as their teacher spun a prize wheel for cash.

The company also withdrew from its Bet to the Beat campaign with immediate effect and redirected the remaining prize funds to responsible gambling awareness initiatives. The video was shot at Cornwall Hill College and featured social media influencer Chad Jones arriving with a large branded prize wheel. He explained how the wheel worked and asked the children to help spin it. The youngsters chanted Spin, spin, spin as the wheel turned.

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Teacher Wins Prize Money at School

The teacher initially won R10,000 on the wheel. She earned an additional R2,000 for proving she was a registered World Sports Betting account holder, and another R2,000 for performing a dance with the promotional team, bringing her total to R14,000. Jones announced, That is R14,000 on a normal morning at Cornwall Hill College Preschool. The seemingly cheerful visit quickly sparked serious questions about gambling marketing in spaces occupied by young children.

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World Sports Betting acknowledged that the episode was inappropriate and did not reflect the standards it expected of itself. The company said the episode had been filmed by an independent production company responsible for running the campaign. The betting company noted it was unaware of the location at the time, but accepted full responsibility for the oversight. It said, We were not aware of the location at the time.

But it carried our name, and we own that. Gambling marketing has no place in classrooms. In a statement responding to social media posts and comments, the company added, We have seen your posts and comments being shared, and we want to address them directly.

Company Issues Apology and Withdraws Campaign

First and foremost, we are truly sorry. A Bet to the Beat episode filmed in a classroom at Cornwall Hill College should never have happened, and it does not reflect the standards we hold ourselves to. World Sports Betting confirmed it had withdrawn from Bet to the Beat with immediate effect and had the content removed from all social media platforms.

The company said it had started strengthening its code of conduct for suppliers and vendors to prevent similar incidents from happening again. The incident also raises questions about whether the activation complied with South Africa's gambling advertising laws. Regulation 3(1)(i)(ii) of the National Gambling Regulations restricts gambling advertisements at venues where most of the audience is likely to be under 18.

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It states that gambling advertisements must not be placed at venues where the majority of the audience may reasonably be expected to be under the age of eighteen years. National gambling rules also prohibit promotions intended to target or attract minors. It states: A person must not advertise or promote a gambling activity, other than an amusement game, in a manner intended to target or attract minors.

Public Criticism and Legal Questions Arise

The controversy prompted public criticism, including from Kabelo Gwamanda, who wrote on social media, @WorldSportsBet production must be held accountable. Did NO ONE on the set think this was problematic? Did no one think hey, maybe this is a bad idea? If not, why not?

World Sports Betting is one of South Africa's leading licensed online bookmakers and gaming platforms. The company said the campaign was produced by an independent production agency, but it has accepted full responsibility for the offensive campaign. The company added that it had strengthened its vendor code of conduct to ensure similar incidents did not happen in the future. It also redirected the remaining prize funds from the campaign to responsible gambling awareness initiatives.

The episode has intensified scrutiny of gambling marketing aimed at or visible to children in South Africa. The preschool setting, with young learners present, has been widely described as inappropriate for any gambling-related promotion. World Sports Betting reiterated that gambling marketing has no place in classrooms and said it was committed to preventing similar incidents. The company has not announced any further disciplinary action against the independent production agency.