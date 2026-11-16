Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission has approved President Adama Barrow and eight other candidates for the upcoming December 5 election. Veteran opposition leader Ousainu Darboe and former mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda are among the confirmed contenders in this critical vote.

Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission has officially cleared President Adama Barrow to run for a third presidential term, confirming a race that will determine the nation's political future on December 5.

The commission announced at the weekend that it had accepted the nomination papers of Barrow alongside eight other candidates, signaling a robust and competitive field for the upcoming election. Among the approved applicants are significant political figures, including veteran opposition leader Ousainu Darboe. Darboe leads the United Democratic Party and is widely expected to be Barrow's main challenger in this high-stakes contest.

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Talib Ahmed Bensouda And Isatou Touray Cleared

Also cleared to run is Talib Ahmed Bensouda, a rising political figure and the popular former mayor of the Kanifing municipality. His candidacy adds another prominent opposition voice to the race, challenging the incumbent's dominance. Isatou Touray has also been confirmed as a candidate, standing as the sole female contender in this election cycle. Her inclusion highlights the diverse range of participants vying for the presidency in this West African nation.

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Barrow first came to power in 2017 after defeating long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh. That election was seen by many as a major victory for democracy and a chance for political renewal after years of autocratic rule. Upon winning re-election in 2021, Barrow had vowed to draft a new constitution that would introduce strict presidential term limits.

However, the same constitution remains in effect today, allowing for his potential third term. Barrow has stated that political opposition made passing a new constitution impossible during his current tenure. He has, however, vowed to revisit the issue if he is re-elected. He also noted that if his National People's Party wins enough seats in legislative elections scheduled for next year, constitutional reform may become feasible.

Campaign Period Begins With Focus On Economy

The official campaign period began on Monday and is set to last until December 3. This timeframe will define the final push for votes from both the incumbent and his challengers. The campaign is likely to focus heavily on economic reforms and job creation, areas of significant concern for voters. Economic stability remains a top priority for the population.

Political tensions have already surfaced earlier this year due to severe infrastructure failures. Gambia was hit by prolonged power cuts during the hottest months of this year. These blackouts prompted protests against the government in September, highlighting the public's frustration with service delivery. The protests underscored the challenges Barrow faces in maintaining public support.

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As the election approaches, the nation watches closely to see if Barrow can secure another term amidst growing economic and political pressures. The results of this election will have lasting implications for Gambia's democratic trajectory and its relationship with the opposition.