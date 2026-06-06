GALXBOY Faces Backlash for Incorrect Display of South African Flag

South African fashion label GALXBOY is criticized for displaying the national flag upside down on a merchandise item, sparking debate on respect, design, and patriotism.

South African fashion label GALXBOY is facing significant criticism after it displayed the national flag in an incorrect manner on one of its merchandise items.

The controversy erupted on the X platform when a user posted images highlighting that the flag was upside down. According to South African flag protocol, when displayed vertically, the red band must be on the left of the spectator with the black 'V' at the top, a guideline the brand violated.

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about respect and patriotism, with many social media users expressing that such an error is deeply disrespectful, especially during a period of political and economic difficulty in the country. The brand's initial defense, captured in a direct message to a concerned citizen, stated that the item was not a flag but a shirt using the colors as a design element, emphasizing aesthetics over government symbolism.

This response was widely perceived as dismissive and further fueled public outrage. The African National Congress (ANC) also weighed in, with spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu tweeting about the importance of flying the flag correctly, calling for respect and noting that there is indeed a right way up.

This is not the first time GALXBOY has been embroiled in controversy regarding national symbols; last year the brand faced backlash for a luxury towel that resembled the Israeli flag's design and colors, raising questions about its sensitivity to political and cultural contexts. The current incident underscores the tightrope that brands walk when using national icons, where design intentions can easily clash with public sentiment and legal protocols.

Flag display rules are not merely suggestions; they are codified in South African law, with specific guidelines to prevent misuse. For a commercial entity, ignoring these protocols risks not only reputational damage but also potential legal repercussions. The brand now faces the challenge of managing the crisis, which may involve a public apology, product recall, or redesign, though as of now no such corrective action has been announced.

The episode highlights the power of social media to hold corporations accountable and the enduring symbolic weight of the national flag in the public consciousness





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GALXBOY South African Flag Flag Protocol Disrespect Backlash ANC Mahlengi Bhengu X Platform Controversy National Symbols

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