France head coach Fabien Galthie says his side will go all in against South Africa in Sunday's inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey nominated for World Rugby player of the year.

France head coach Fabien Galthie said his side will go all in on Sunday when they face World Cup holders South Africa at Twickenham with the inaugural Nations Championship title on the line.

The stakes are simple, Galthie told reporters on Wednesday. It's to be able to face the best team in the world, again. We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything. We will go all in again this weekend.

Also read Moerat starts for Springboks against France in Nations Championship final at Twickenham

Galthie Side Reach Final Despite Injuries

Les Bleus finished top of the northern hemisphere pool, losing just once, to the All Blacks in Christchurch, in six games. The Springboks, ranked number one in the world, suffered two defeats including a 21-19 loss in Paris on November 13, but still ended up leading the southern standings. Galthie's Six Nations champions have reached the decider despite a lengthy injury list with starting lock pair Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament among those absent.

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Full-back and first-choice goal-kicker Thomas Ramos missed the victory over the Springboks as well as successes over Fiji and Argentina earlier this month but is set to return from a thigh issue on Sunday. The strength in depth of Galthie's squad has been severely tested as he has benefitted from a larger training set-up since being appointed in late-2019 compared to his predecessors. Saying we have a team of survivors is strong, Galthie said.

It also carries a connotation of toughness for the squad. There's at least one team's worth of players missing, maybe even two. Those two wins in the Six Nations in 2025 and 2026, then this final, are the result, despite all the ups and downs, of work and of a method, not of luck. A key component of Galthie's impressive results so far this month has been the form of superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont and fleet-footed winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Bielle-Biarrey Nominated For Player Of The Year

Bielle-Biarrey has scored two tries in as many weeks and on Monday was nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award, where he is pitted against All Blacks Jordie Barrett, Springboks Malcolm Marx, and Ox Nche. The France wing aims to emulate 2002 winner Galthie and Dupont, who claimed the prize five years ago.

It's very good for French rugby to have star players leading the way, said former scrum-half Galthie who won 64 caps for France at scrum-half. But individual honours also reward the progress of all the players. It's an award that shows the world we live in, a world that's increasingly individualistic, focused on the individual and self-centred.

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The Springboks' experience of winning tight knockout matches could prove decisive when they face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday. Cobus Reinach says greater patience in possession and roaring Twickenham backing can propel the Springboks past Les Bleus. He added the Springboks have fixed Paris skill errors ahead of the France final.

Springboks Confident Ahead Of France Showpiece

Acknowledging the Springboks were fortunate to reach Sunday's showpiece final after back to back defeats, assistant coach Tony Brown insists high stakes knockout rugby holds no fear. Thanking his All Blacks mates, Brown eyes final redemption for the Springboks against France. Manu Tshituka said pressure is a privilege as a Bok debut beckons in the final against France.

After trading haymakers across eight matches in five weeks earlier this season, neither the Springboks nor the All Blacks have looked fresh in November, raising tough questions about rugby's greatest rivalry and its heavyweights.