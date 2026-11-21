Gallup's 2026 State of the Global Workplace report shows only 18% of South African employees are engaged, with 26% thriving and 36% experiencing significant daily stress. Authors Taegan Devar and Travis Gale link workplace disengagement to fear-driven strongman politics and call for leadership built on trust and development.

Only 18% of South African employees are engaged at work, according to Gallup's 2026 State of the Global Workplace report. Just 26% are thriving in their lives, while 36% experience significant daily stress.

Globally, employee engagement stands at a dismal 20%. These findings should alarm business, political and civil society leaders, and indeed all of us. But they also raise a bigger question. What if the disengagement we see in our workplaces and our fascination with strongman politics are symptoms of a broader phenomenon?

Also read South Africa Records 5,590 Murders in Q2 2026/27, Down 204 From Last Year

Evolutionary Psychology and Dominant Leaders

What if they reflect a dangerous human response to a world increasingly characterised by fear, uncertainty and division? There may be an evolutionary psychological explanation for this. A 2025 study across 25 countries by Laustsen, Sheng, Ahmad and colleagues found that during times of intergroup conflict, such as intense rivalry, war or terrorism, our ancestral instincts can prompt us to prefer tough, dominant personalities to lead us.

Historically, dominant leaders may have been more effective at increasing a group's chances of survival during conflict. Over time, humans may have developed psychological mechanisms geared towards selecting dominant leaders when facing danger. What began as a primal survival response may still influence our leadership preferences today. Think about what this might mean in today's world.

Advertisement

We are living through a period of profound uncertainty. Economic insecurity, xenophobia, war, social division, the rise of AI and declining trust in institutions. All of this is leaving people frightened and frustrated. In our work in human and organisational development, we see these pressures reflected in the disengagement and anxiety that the Gallup findings reveal.

In such conditions, the leader who promises to take charge, win the war, stem the tide of business losses, crush opposition and restore order can become enormously attractive. This is playing out on our news feeds and television screens daily. And what happens in Washington, Moscow or Jerusalem doesn't stay there.

The leadership behaviours we see on the global stage can begin to influence what we tolerate on the streets of Durban, Johannesburg or Paris, and indeed in boardrooms or on factory floors across the world. And here is the real danger: we begin to confuse domination with strong and decisive leadership, aggression with courage, and the ability to command obedience with the ability to get the best out of people.

This is where the connection to Gallup becomes particularly interesting, because these leadership instincts are not confined to politics. They can also shape the cultures of our organisations. When organisations face uncertainty, declining performance or fierce competition, the instinct can be to tighten control. We want a tough CEO; someone who will make difficult decisions, demand results and tolerate no nonsense.

Short Term Gains Versus Long Term Damage

And often that approach appears to work. At least in the short term. People comply. Targets are met.

Productivity may even rise. From the outside, the organisation looks successful. But beneath the surface, something else is happening. People stop speaking honestly and openly.

Advertisement

They become reluctant to challenge decisions, admit mistakes or take risks. Collaboration gives way to self-preservation. Resentment grows, trust erodes and employees gradually withdraw their emotional commitment to their work. They may still show up.

They may even work exceptionally hard. But they are doing what they must, rather than contributing what they could. This is the fundamental difference between compliance and engagement. And ultimately, it destroys organisations.

The paradox of dominant leadership is that the very behaviours intended to create security and increase performance can undermine the trust and commitment on which sustainable performance depends. Now let's be clear. Drawing a straight line between strongman politics, our evolutionary tendencies and workplace disengagement would be to oversimplify the matter. People disengage for myriad reasons, including economic pressure, job insecurity and poor management practices, to name a few.

Sars Transformation and Employee Engagement

However, these findings invite us to consider the possibility that in responding to insecurity, we may be reaching for forms of leadership that ultimately make us less secure. A compelling example of what is possible when leadership takes a different approach is the transformation of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under two very different leaders.

During his tenure from 2014 to 2018, Tom Moyane oversaw decisions to disband the executive committee, disrupt the modernisation of systems and create what the Nugent Commission described as a culture of fear, suspicion and distrust. The consequences for the organisation's institutional capacity and ability to deliver were severe. Revenue collections repeatedly fell short of expectations, public trust deteriorated, institutional knowledge and experience were lost and senior positions remained vacant.

Following the recommendations of the Nugent Commission, Moyane was dismissed in 2018. In 2019, Edward Kieswetter was appointed commissioner and introduced a very different idea of loyalty, one in which employees were not expected to be loyal to him as a leader, but to the organisation and its purpose. He sought to rebuild trust, drew on the experience of executives who had previously been sidelined and focused on developing people throughout the organisation. The results speak for themselves.

Between 2019 and 2025, employee engagement as measured by Sars' own index, rose from 61% to 71%, while public trust increased from 48% to 75%. In the 2025/26 financial year, revenue collections exceeded R2-trillion for the first time, an achievement the government said helped avoid a further VAT increase. Perhaps most tellingly, during this time the organisation invested in developing people at all levels, including its cleaning staff. Of those who benefited from opportunities to advance, 70 became managers.