Get Warm Comfy tickets for just R99 at Galileo Open Air Cinema. Enjoy Rush Hour, Materialists, Sinners, or Grease with a blanket and backrest included.

Galileo Open Air Cinema is launching a special Black Friday promotion featuring Warm and Comfy tickets priced at R99. This offer represents a saving of more than R80 compared to the standard R180 ticket price. It provides even better value than the previous season. The deal allows moviegoers to watch films under the stars while receiving a handy backrest and a cozy blanket.

Warm Comfy Ticket Details and Value

The Warm and Comfy ticket package includes entry to the movie screening, a portable backrest, and a warm blanket. This setup ensures guests can relax comfortably on the lawn without needing to bring their own seating or coverings. Guests simply need to bring snacks and settle in to enjoy the silver-screen magic. The initiative aims to enhance the outdoor cinema experience by addressing comfort concerns during evening screenings.

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Black Friday Movie Lineup Overview

The 2025 Black Friday lineup features a diverse selection of genres including classic comedy, modern romance, horror, and musical nostalgia. The schedule includes four specific screenings across different venues. Each film has been selected to provide a unique cinematic experience for outdoor audiences. The lineup caters to various tastes, ensuring there is something for every movie enthusiast.

Action and Romance Screening Details

On November 25, 2025, the cinema will screen Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. This buddy-cop comedy is known for its hilarious one-liners and martial arts action. It offers a chance to revisit the unforgettable chemistry between the lead actors on the big screen. Following this, on November 26, 2025, The Materialists will be shown. This contemporary romantic drama features Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. It provides a stylish exploration of love and the choices involved in finding a match.

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Horror and Musical Night Events

The screening on November 27, 2025, will feature Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Michael B. Jordan, this film delivers a blend of horror, music, and supernatural suspense. It is a critically acclaimed movie that promises a thrilling night. On November 28, 2025, the classic musical Grease will return. This 1978 film brings back Danny, Sandy, and the Pink Ladies for an evening in the Cape Winelands.

Guest Experience and Booking Terms

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to settle onto the lawns before sunset. The atmosphere includes golden-hour views, music, and lawn games. Delicious food and refreshments are available from on-site vendors. The R99 Black Friday Special is limited to specific screenings and cannot be refunded, transferred, or exchanged. If the cinema cancels a screening due to unforeseen circumstances, tickets may be rescheduled instead of refunded.