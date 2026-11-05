Mtsweni: Mahlambi focused on Galaxy despite R4m Chiefs bid and form slump

TS Galaxy interim coach Esau Mtsweni says Seluleko Mahlambi remains focused and wants to stay at the club despite a R4m Kaizer Chiefs offer and a season-long goal drought.

TS Galaxy interim coach Esau Mtsweni has dismissed the notion that the decline in talismanic winger Seluleko Mahlambi's form is linked to speculation about his future.

A few weeks ago, Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi confirmed on Metro FM that he turned down a R4m offer from Kaizer Chiefs for Mahlambi. The 22-year-old winger, who was in blistering form last season, has struggled to reach his peak this season, prompting many to believe the transfer talk has affected him. Even so, Mtsweni has insisted Mahlambi still wants to play for Galaxy and has been in a good mental space amid the transfer talk.

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Mahlambi scored six goals and racked up six assists in as many games across all competitions last season. He has yet to find the back of the net or assist in eight games across all tournaments this season.

"He is focused, and he wants to be here. He's always giving his best," Mtsweni said.

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"As far as I know, Mahlambi is okay. " The interim coach did not want to be drawn into talks of offers for Mahlambi, insisting that what he knew was that the player's mind was still at Galaxy. "I spoke to him; he said he wants to be here until whatever happens will happen," the Rockets caretaker mentor said. Mahlambi's loss of form has also seen Galaxy struggle, as he's been one of the club's heartbeats in recent times.

Galaxy Struggle With Poor Form

The Rockets have won just one of their 10 games in all competitions thus far this season, with five defeats and four draws. This poor form has left them just two points above the relegation zone. Galaxy's next game is against Stellenbosch in the league away on November 27. Mahlambi remains a key figure for the club despite his current goal drought.

His six goals and six assists last season showed his quality, and Mtsweni believes he can rediscover that form. The interim coach said the player has been in a good mental space and is determined to help the team improve. Galaxy's struggles have been compounded by their inability to score consistently, but Mtsweni is confident that Mahlambi will soon find the back of the net.

The winger has yet to score or assist in eight games this season, but his coach remains supportive. The club's next match against Stellenbosch will be an opportunity for Mahlambi to break his drought and help Galaxy climb away from the relegation zone. Mtsweni said the team is working hard to turn their season around and that Mahlambi is part of those plans.

Mahlambi Future Remains Speculation

Mahlambi's future at Galaxy remains a topic of speculation after the rejected bid from Kaizer Chiefs, but Mtsweni insists the player is committed to the club. The interim coach said he spoke to Mahlambi, who expressed his desire to stay until any transfer decision is made. Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi confirmed the R4m offer from Kaizer Chiefs on Metro FM a few weeks ago.

The rejection shows the club's intention to keep their star player, who was instrumental last season with six goals and six assists in as many games. This season, however, Mahlambi has struggled to replicate that form, and Galaxy have suffered as a result. The Rockets have managed just one win in 10 games, with five defeats and four draws, leaving them two points above the relegation zone.

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Mtsweni's side will be hoping for a better performance against Stellenbosch on November 27. The coach believes Mahlambi is focused and wants to be at Galaxy, and that his form will return.

"He is focused, and he wants to be here. He's always giving his best," Mtsweni said. With the season still ongoing, Galaxy will rely on Mahlambi to rediscover his scoring touch and help the team climb the league table. The winger's talent is undeniable, and his coach is backing him to come good despite the transfer speculation.

Mahlambi's situation is a test of his mental strength, but Mtsweni said the player is in a good space and remains committed to the club. The interim coach's faith in his star winger could be crucial as Galaxy fight to avoid relegation. The coming weeks will be important for both Mahlambi and Galaxy, as they seek to improve their form and secure their place in the league.

Team Focus On Stellenbosch Match

Mtsweni said the team is taking it one game at a time, starting with the away trip to Stellenbosch. Mahlambi's goal drought is a concern, but his coach believes it is only a matter of time before he starts scoring again. The winger's work rate and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and Mtsweni is confident he will repay the faith shown in him.

Galaxy's supporters will be hoping that Mahlambi can recapture the form that made him one of the most exciting players in the league last season. His six goals and six assists in as many games were a key reason for the club's strong performances. This season, however, the goals have dried up, and Galaxy have struggled.

The team's poor run has left them just two points above the relegation zone, and they will need Mahlambi to start firing if they are to climb the table. Mtsweni remains optimistic and said the player is focused and wants to be at Galaxy. The interim coach's comments will reassure fans that Mahlambi is not distracted by the transfer talk and is committed to helping the team.

As Galaxy prepare for their next match against Stellenbosch on November 27, all eyes will be on Mahlambi to see if he can break his drought and lead his team to victory.