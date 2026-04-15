Gaetan Soltesz Appointed as General Manager of FAST Congo, Driving Digital Infrastructure Development in DRC

Gaetan Soltesz, a veteran of the international telecommunications industry, has been appointed as the General Manager of FAST Congo, a joint venture between the Paratus Group and Global Broadband Solutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This appointment reflects Paratus Group's commitment to expanding digital infrastructure and connectivity across Central Africa.

Gaetan Soltesz , bringing over 25 years of international telecommunications expertise, has been appointed as the new General Manager of FAST Congo, a joint venture established in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) in 2023 between the Paratus Group and Global Broadband Solutions (GBS). This appointment marks a pivotal moment for digital infrastructure advancement within the DRC and underscores the Paratus Group 's commitment to accelerating commercial growth, extending national fibre optic reach, and establishing FAST Congo as a prominent wholesale connectivity provider in Central Africa . Soltesz's leadership comes at a crucial juncture, with the demand for robust and reliable connectivity soaring across the continent. His focus will be on driving strategic partnerships within the national fibre infrastructure landscape and maximizing the commercial value derived from existing backbone assets. FAST Congo currently manages a substantial 600km high-capacity fibre optic route connecting the coastal submarine cable landing points to Kinshasa. Plans are already underway to enhance this infrastructure through upgrades and capacity expansion, ensuring it can accommodate the anticipated surge in data traffic. Soltesz's vision aligns with the broader objective of fostering economic development through connectivity, as he intends to collaborate closely with both public and private sector stakeholders to unlock the full potential of existing infrastructure and support the nation's digital transformation aspirations.

Soltesz's previous role saw him as General Manager of Silicone Connect for five years, during which time he spearheaded the company's transformation into a leading high-capacity wholesale carrier with expansive cross-border capabilities. His extensive career also includes a 17-year tenure at Cisco, where he held senior positions, overseeing large-scale cloud and networking initiatives for major telecommunications operators. His expertise encompasses a wide range of areas, including infrastructure development, wholesale carrier strategy, digital transformation, and international programme leadership. Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of the Paratus Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Soltesz's appointment, stating that they have secured a leader of exceptional calibre. Cox believes Soltesz's deep industry knowledge, proven leadership skills, and intimate understanding of the African telecoms market will significantly contribute to the Paratus Group's expansion strategy. The combination of Soltesz's background and Paratus's established presence in Africa promises to create a synergy that will drive innovation and expansion in the region. This strategic appointment is a clear signal of the Paratus Group's commitment to invest in top talent and to aggressively pursue its expansion plans across the continent, enhancing its capability to deliver superior connectivity solutions and services.

Paratus is a leading pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, renowned for its dedication to delivering Africa's highest quality network solutions. The Group's operations span 16 countries throughout sub-equatorial Africa, further complemented by international points of presence in Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With a rich history of over 23 years deeply rooted in Africa, Paratus's core mission is to empower the continent and its people. Their unwavering focus on Africa underscores their purpose and is the driving force behind all their endeavours. Continued investment in key infrastructure projects, such as the East-to-West Africa fibre route, the Express Route connecting Johannesburg to the rest of the world, and Paratus 500, underpins their commitment to connecting half a billion people across sub-equatorial Africa. The commitment to invest is evident as the infrastructure is crucial for bridging the digital divide, supporting economic growth, and providing equal opportunities for all. The recruitment of Soltesz emphasizes Paratus's dedication to attracting and retaining top talent to facilitate the group's objective to remain a leader in the African telecommunications market. The combination of Soltesz’s leadership and Paratus’s existing infrastructure and expertise will enhance the overall digital landscape in the DRC and the entire region





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Telecommunications Digital Infrastructure DRC Paratus Group FAST Congo Connectivity Fiber Optic Africa Gaetan Soltesz Wholesale Carrier

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