Gael Kakuta Makes Surprise Return to DR Congo World Cup Squad

Veteran midfielder Gael Kakuta has been recalled to the DR Congo national team for the 2026 World Cup, ending a period of absence as the team returns to the global stage for the first time since 1974.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has sent shockwaves through the footballing world as head coach Sebastien Desabre announced his final 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The most surprising inclusion is the return of veteran midfielder Gael Kakuta, a player many believed had already seen the sunset of his international career. Kakuta, who is set to turn 35 years old during the tournament hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, has had a sporadic relationship with the national team over the last two years.

His previous involvement was limited to just two appearances, primarily serving as an injury replacement during the Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Morocco. His omission from the squad in March, during the critical inter-confederation playoff victory over Jamaica in Mexico, led many analysts to conclude that his time with the Congolese national side had come to an end.

However, Desabre has clearly identified a specific need for Kakuta's experience and technical prowess as the team prepares for its first World Cup appearance in over half a century. Kakuta's career has been one of immense talent intertwined with complex narratives. Once hailed as a prodigy at Chelsea, his arrival at Stamford Bridge as a teenager from France was marred by significant legal controversy and contractual disputes.

Despite the hype surrounding his youth, he never quite managed to secure a permanent, starting role in the English Premier League, leading to a nomadic professional journey. Over the years, he has plied his trade for 15 different clubs across nine different countries, embodying the role of a global footballing journeyman.

Despite the lack of stability at the club level, his ability to create opportunities and dictate the tempo of a game remains a valuable asset for a team looking to make an impact on the world stage. His recall suggests that Desabre values veteran leadership and a proven creative spark over the potential of untested younger players for this specific tournament. Regarding the overall team strategy, Sebastien Desabre has emphasized continuity and stability over tactical experimentation.

He noted that the current group of players has been working together for approximately four years, creating a cohesive unit that finished an impressive fourth at the 2023 Cup of Nations and reached the knockout stages in Morocco. Desabre stated that the World Cup is not a forum for development or testing new theories, but rather a stage to perform at the absolute peak of one's ability.

The primary objective for the squad is to successfully navigate the first phase of the tournament, a goal the coach believes is well within their capacity given the current chemistry of the group. This pragmatic approach aims to avoid the pitfalls of the past and ensure the nation makes a positive impression during its long-awaited return to global competition. The historical weight of this qualification is profound for the nation.

The last time the country competed in a World Cup was in 1974 in West Germany, where they competed under the name Zaire. That campaign was characterized by struggle and disappointment, including a devastating 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia, leaving a lasting scar on the national sporting consciousness. By returning now, the DR Congo seeks to rewrite that legacy.

The squad is bolstered by high-profile talents such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham United, Chancel Mbemba from Lille, and Axel Tuanzebe from Burnley. These players, alongside the creative influence of Kakuta and the energy of the rest of the selection, form a balanced side capable of challenging established footballing powers.

The blend of European league experience and African grit positions the Democratic Republic of Congo as a dark horse in the 2026 tournament, eager to prove that they belong among the elite of world football





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