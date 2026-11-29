Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot signals rejection of alliance with Benjamin Netanyahu, opting instead to consolidate a rival bloc following Sunday meetings in Tel Aviv.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has effectively ruled out a governing alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating a strategic pivot toward forming a coalition with opposing parties. The announcement follows a two-hour meeting between the two political rivals on Sunday in Tel Aviv, where discussions remained formal but failed to produce a unified path forward for Israel's government. Political analysts now suggest that Eisenkot will likely proceed with his existing partnerships to oust the veteran premier rather than join him in a shared administration.

Eisenkot Rejects Unity With Netanyahu

During the Sunday engagement, Eisenkot made his position clear to Netanyahu, stating firmly that he is committed to his current partners within the anti-Netanyahu bloc. According to reports from Israel's Channel 12, Eisenkot told the Prime Minister that while he could join a government later, there were no immediate plans to form a coalition with him now. A spokesperson for Eisenkot confirmed this account, reinforcing the notion that the former IDF chief views the current political alignment as non-negotiable for the time being.

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The meeting was only the second time the two men have spoken this month, following an earlier session described primarily as a security briefing for Eisenkot. Both parties issued a joint statement describing the conversation as businesslike and aimed at bridging substantial differences, yet they provided no further details on the substance of the discussion. The lack of elaboration and the subsequent media reports highlight the deep ideological and strategic divides that have persisted since the inconclusive October 27 election.

Rival Blocs Compete For Knesset Majority

The political landscape remains fragmented, with neither Gadi Eisenkot nor Benjamin Netanyahu holding a clear mandate to form a government. Eisenkot and his potential partners, including the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, secured a total of 48 seats in the 120-seat parliament. This figure falls significantly short of the majority required to govern independently, leaving the former military chief in a precarious position as he navigates the post-election coalition building phase.

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In contrast, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties achieved a combined 53 seats. Despite holding fewer seats than his rivals, Netanyahu has leveraged the fragmented nature of the opposition to maintain leverage. He recently stated on Saturday that he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot, offering to serve second in a rotation agreement under any potential deal between their respective parties.

Coalition Deadline And Potential Scenarios

Eisenkot faces a strict deadline of December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension granted by Israeli officials. Having already signed coalition deals with the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, he is actively seeking additional support to reach the parliamentary threshold. If negotiations with Netanyahu fail, analysts suggest Eisenkot could attempt to form a coalition with support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties, although such an arrangement would face significant political hurdles and ideological contradictions.

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, expressed strong confidence in Eisenkot's path following the Sunday meeting. He stated on the social media platform X that the Israeli public supports Eisenkot's initiative to bring real change to the country. As the deadline approaches, the political focus remains on whether the former military chief can bridge the gaps between his diverse allies or if the country will face another period of political uncertainty.