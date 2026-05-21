GAC Upgrades Emzoom Range with Debut of Nova Grade

GAC, a Chinese-owned automaker, has expanded its Emzoom range with the launch of the new Nova grade this week. The Nova represents a R20 000 credit increase compared to the mid-range Executive Collection, featuring a R359 900 sticker price and in-house developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Having amassed what has seemingly been a steady uptake in sales as monthly figures are unknown, GAC upped its striking Emzoom range to five variants this week with the debut of the new Nova grade, officially called GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova.

The Nova represents a R20 000 credit over the mid-range Executive Collection with the same R359 900 sticker price as the Comfort. One of three models unveiled at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, the Nova's main difference from the Executive involves a specification sheet rejig to keep costs down. Not included, though, is a different powertrain as the combination of the 1.5 T-GDI engine and dual-clutch gearbox used on the rest of the Emzoom range has been retained.

Visibly, the Emzoom Nova has been subtly tweaked to differentiate itself from the rest of the range with a redesigned model-specific black grille, black 17-inch alloy wheels, and a new colour option called Fast Red. Dimensionally, the Nova has not been altered, with the same applying to the boot that still accommodates between 341 and 1 271-litres of luggage.

As for the interior modifications, features such as automatic air conditioning, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and front parking sensors have all been dropped. Starting with the Nova, all Emzoom derivatives now come as standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity arrangement. The biggest change to the interior is the digital instrument cluster departing for a part digital, part analogue setup, with an 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes standard.

The engine features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 130kW/270Nm with a 190 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h in around eight seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.2 L/100 km. Three drive modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport - are available





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GAC Emzoom Range Nova Grade 1.5-Litre Turbocharged Petrol Engine Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto 10.25-Inch Infotainment System Part Digital Part Analogue Setup 190 Km/H Top Speed 6.2 L/100 Km Fuel Consumption Manual Override

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