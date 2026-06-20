Ga-Rankuwa Residents Rally for Voter Registration Ahead of Municipal Elections

In Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, residents are increasingly aware of the importance of voting in the November 4th local government elections to improve living conditions. Despite a slow start, young people are registering during the IEC's first voter registration weekend. Residents like Obed Mongwatsi stress that non-voters are selfish and that everyone must participate to elect a stable municipal government. The City of Tshwane has been governed by a coalition after two hung councils, and high unemployment (over 35% in Tshwane) adds urgency to civic engagement.

This past Saturday marked the inaugural voter registration weekend organized by the Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC ) in preparation for the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November 4th.

The focus was on Ga-Rankuwa, a township north of Pretoria, where residents are increasingly recognizing the critical role of voting in improving their living conditions. At the Rantailane High School registration center, the process began slowly, but as the day progressed, a steady stream of young people arrived to register. Many residents expressed the sentiment that meaningful change can only be achieved through active participation in the democratic process, not by remaining passive.

Obed Mongwatsi, a local resident, emphasized the importance of voting, stating that those who choose not to participate are selfish and have forgotten their roots and the collective journey of the nation. He urged everyone to vote, regardless of party affiliation, to ensure a strong and stable municipal government.

Ga-Rankuwa's political landscape mirrors that of other major Gauteng metros, particularly the City of Tshwane, which has been governed by an ANC-led multi-party coalition since the previous elections resulted in hung councils. Two consecutive local government elections have failed to produce a single party with an outright majority, leading to coalition governance. This instability underscores the significance of the November elections, where residents hope to elect a more decisive administration.

The community's awareness reflects a broader understanding that local government directly impacts service delivery, infrastructure, and economic opportunities. The socioeconomic context adds urgency to the call for civic engagement. Statistics indicate that in the city of Tshwane as a whole, more than 35% of the population is either unemployed or has become discouraged from seeking formal employment. This high level of joblessness exacerbates challenges in townships like Ga-Rankuwa, where issues such as inadequate housing, unreliable electricity, and poor sanitation persist.

Voter participation is seen as a pathway to hold leaders accountable and demand policies that address these pressing concerns. The IEC's registration drive aims to include as many eligible voters as possible, especially youth, whose future is directly tied to the outcome of these elections. Despite the initial slow start, the voter registration effort gained momentum, signaling a growing sense of responsibility among residents.

Community leaders and activists have been mobilizing citizens, emphasizing that the ballot is a powerful tool for transformation. The upcoming election is not merely about choosing a party but about shaping the developmental trajectory of the municipality. With coalition politics likely to continue, the balance of power may hinge on voter turnout and the distribution of support among various parties. This realization has spurred conversations in households and public spaces about the importance of informed voting.

In conclusion, the voter registration weekend in Ga-Rankuwa serves as a microcosm of a larger national conversation about democracy, accountability, and socioeconomic progress. Residents are acknowledging that the fight for better living conditions begins with participating in elections. The November 4th municipal elections present a crucial opportunity for the community to voice its demands and elect a government capable of delivering tangible improvements.

As the registration period continues, the hope is that more citizens will heed the call to register and ultimately cast their ballots, thereby reinforcing the foundations of democratic governance at the local level





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Voter Registration Municipal Elections Ga-Rankuwa IEC Democracy Local Government Unemployment Service Delivery

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