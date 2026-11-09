G7 Ministers in Paris Address Ukraine War and Iran Threats

G7 foreign ministers convene in Paris to navigate tensions between the Ukraine conflict and potential US military action against Iran, seeking diplomatic resolutions.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations have gathered in Paris for a two-day summit starting Monday, with discussions heavily focused on the escalating tensions surrounding the Ukraine war and the looming threat of renewed United States military operations against Iran. European leaders are actively seeking to persuade Washington to pursue a fair and negotiated settlement for the conflict in Ukraine while simultaneously preventing further geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The gathering brings together officials from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, all navigating a complex international landscape that mirrors the concerns highlighted during their previous meeting in March.

G7 Summit Agenda and Diplomatic Tensions

The current meeting serves as one of the final major diplomatic acts of the French G7 presidency, occurring shortly after President Emmanuel Macron hosted Donald Trump for a leaders' summit in the lakeside resort of Evian this summer. Although the ministerial meeting was originally scheduled to take place in the southern port city of Marseille, the event was moved to Paris at the last minute, with organizers citing only scheduling reasons for the change of venue. This shift in location has drawn attention to the strategic importance of the discussions, as European powers aim to coordinate their responses to two major global crises simultaneously.

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Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which began with a full-scale invasion in February 2022, is approaching its fifth anniversary, with military operations grinding forward without a clear end in sight. Concurrently, the United States has not ruled out new military strikes against Iran, including against a suspected nuclear site known as Pickaxe Mountain, a facility that Tehran denies is used for nuclear purposes. These overlapping security challenges create a tense atmosphere as G7 officials attempt to balance their relationships with both regional actors and global partners.

Marco Rubio's Role and US-Mediated Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend both days of the G7 ministerial meeting, a departure from the March meeting where he participated in only one day. Rubio's presence is viewed by US media as a potential opportunity to position himself as a successor to Donald Trump, marking his first foreign trip since the recent US midterm elections. During this visit, Rubio declined to comment directly on the crushing loss suffered by Donald Trump and the Republican party in the midterms, stating only that it is not uncommon to have a division of power in the United States.

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The G7 discussions coincide directly with US-mediated talks involving Moscow and Kyiv, which are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday. The primary objective of these talks is to find a pathway to end the Ukraine war, a goal that has proven elusive despite numerous diplomatic attempts. European countries remain deeply concerned that Ukraine must not be forced to accept disadvantageous conditions in any potential agreement, emphasizing the need for a sovereign and fair resolution that respects Ukrainian territorial integrity.

European Concerns and Security Architecture Debates

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that Europeans will be represented in the Abu Dhabi talks, with France sending its own delegation to participate in the negotiations. This stance reflects broader skepticism in Europe regarding recent statements by Trump, who predicted a very big deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but all of Europe. Such predictions have stoked fears of a US pivot towards the Kremlin, raising alarms among European allies about their future security and diplomatic influence.

Additionally, Jared Kushner, the US president's envoy and son-in-law, stated that the United States is working on a broader European security architecture intended to help establish conditions for lasting peace. However, this concept has previously met with significant skepticism in Europe, where nations remain wary of any arrangement that might diminish their role in continental security decisions. The G7 ministers are likely to address these divergent views, seeking common ground on how to structure future diplomatic engagements.

Chernobyl Fundraising and Maritime Security Issues

On the sidelines of the main political discussions, the French finance ministry will host a donor conference on Monday to raise funds for the repair of the dome protecting the nuclear reactor that exploded at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. The structure was damaged in a Russian strike last year, creating a significant safety hazard that requires immediate attention. Approximately 500 million euros is required to complete the repairs, but just over half of this amount has been raised so far, with the target being to secure the remaining funds by spring 2027.

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Despite the move to Paris, Marseille will still host the launch of a new network of 14 global ports joining forces to combat drug trafficking, which has become a major scourge in the southern city. Jean-Noel Barrot noted that this initiative remains a priority for international cooperation, highlighting the diverse range of issues on the G7 agenda. Furthermore, Trump mentioned that he is currently dealing with the Iranians, stating that they want to make a deal very badly, which adds another layer of complexity to the diplomatic negotiations underway in Paris.