G7 ministers meet in Paris to assess US stance on Ukraine, Middle East after midterms

G7 foreign ministers gather in Paris on Monday for the first chance to gauge whether US midterm results alter Washington's approach to Ukraine, the Middle East and allied ties, with Marco Rubio making his first appearance before allies since the elections.

G7 foreign ministers will meet in Paris on Monday to assess whether a US midterm defeat for President Donald Trump changes Washington's approach to Ukraine, the Middle East and its closest partners, four G7 diplomats said.

The diplomats said the Democrats' gains could narrow the White House's room for manoeuvre. But they warned against expecting a return to traditional US multilateralism while foreign policy remains very much under Trump's control. The meeting was moved at short notice from Marseille to Paris for security reasons after weeks of protests across France. It will be US secretary of state Marco Rubio's first appearance before allies since the elections, and he is viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender.

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G7 Agenda Ahead Of Abu Dhabi

Other than France, the G7 includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, as well as the EU. Ministers from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea and Brazil are also attending. With Ukraine top of the agenda, the G7 ministerial comes ahead of trilateral discussions on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, Russia and the US.

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Officials from France, Britain, Germany, Nato and the European commission also aim to be in the Emirati capital, though they are not expected to take part in the trilateral format. In a sign of friction among Europeans, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned on November 5 that Europe risks becoming irrelevant in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

She said this would happen if member states keep pursuing separate diplomatic tracks rather than agreeing on a common representative and strategy, an issue likely to come up at the G7. Diplomats painted a sombre picture of Ukraine. While the front had largely stabilised, making major breakthroughs unlikely, they warned Russia had shifted tactics toward systematically targeting energy infrastructure to try to trigger a nationwide winter blackout.

Ukraine Support And Iran Concerns

Shortages of Patriot interceptors and other air defence systems were Kyiv's most urgent military vulnerability. Diplomats said one objective of the G7 meeting would be to sustain pressure on Russia while mobilising additional military, financial and energy support for Ukraine. Iran is also expected to feature prominently in discussions. Washington's G7 allies have repeatedly voiced scepticism over the war and fear further US military action could worsen rather than resolve the crisis.

The talks could also expose differences between Paris and Washington over Lebanon. France is pushing for discussions on a new UN-backed security framework to replace current arrangements in southern Lebanon and has floated options including a French-Italian international force. While French officials privately acknowledge US reluctance to embrace some of those ideas, diplomats said the G7 offers an opportunity for the allies to narrow differences as the expiry of existing arrangements at the end of the year draws nearer.