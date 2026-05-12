Fusing Pro and Schools Rugby: Generation URZ's Approach

Generation URZ is making waves in South African rugby by bridging the gap between pro and schools rugby. They are creating opportunities for young players to have a voice, discussing rugby the way they live it in a conversation that starts with Episode one on the Lions.

South African rugby has a weird split personality right now. Schools rugby is still a full body experience, full of derbies, noise, and belonging. The pro game, however, can sometimes feel like a subscription service with a soundtrack, with a premium seat but a premium bill.

Generation URZ wants to close this gap by fusing schools and pro rugby, keeping the standards but bringing back the soul, and making stadium rugby feel alive again. This initiative, where five Gen Z players from each franchise will sit down and discuss rugby the way they live it, is where the conversation starts.

With five players from the Lions - Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk, Haashim Pead, Batho Hlekani, and Siba Mahashe - Episode one presents one shared hunger and one question: how do we make pro rugby in this country feel alive again





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South African Rugby Generation URZ Pro Rugby Schools Rugby Fusing Voice Passionate Players Lion Core Chat Storytelling Making Pro Rugby Alive Hangers On

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