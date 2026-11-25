A fundraiser for Sizwe Doncabe has exceeded R111,000 within five days following a severe pitbull attack in Westville. The campaign supports his medical care and recovery efforts as conflicting accounts of the incident surface.

A rapid fundraising initiative for Sizwe Doncabe has successfully collected more than R111,000 in just five days following a severe incident in Durban. The campaign was established to support the 45-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries after being mauled by pitbulls in the Westville suburb of Durban on 18 November. Doncabe currently remains hospitalized as he undergoes treatment for the traumatic attack that occurred earlier in the month.

The Incident and Conflicting Narratives

Sizwe Doncabe provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the assault, stating that he was located across the street from the property where the dogs were kept. He explained that he was engaged in searching through refuse bins when he observed the homeowner bring out rubbish bags for collection. Doncabe described crossing the road to inspect the discarded items, noting that a woman had returned to her property while the gate remained open. He claimed the dogs attacked him before he had the opportunity to reach the rubbish sacks, an action that resulted in his severe injuries.

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In direct contrast to the victim's version of events, the owner of the dogs, who is currently pregnant, has alleged that Doncabe had unlawfully entered her private property. She asserts that the attack initiated inside her yard and only spilled onto the street when the victim attempted to flee the scene. The homeowner stated she was in the process of moving her rubbish bins outside when the confrontation began. This perspective has sparked significant debate online, with social media users questioning her narrative and accusing her of attempting to avoid responsibility for the dogs' actions. These specific allegations have not been independently verified by authorities.

Victim Disputes Property Entry Claims

Sizwe Doncabe has firmly rejected the homeowner's version of the incident, maintaining his position that he never crossed onto the private property. In a video interview conducted with the Highway Mail, the visibly injured man disputed the claims regarding his location during the attack. He emphasized that his actions were confined to the public street and the refuse bins situated there. The interview highlighted the stark disconnect between the two accounts, leaving the precise sequence of events and the legal liability for the injuries unclear to the public and potentially the courts.

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The discrepancy between the victim's statement and the owner's defense has drawn attention from the local community in KwaZulu-Natal. Observers are closely monitoring the situation as the truth remains obscured by the conflicting testimonies. The lack of independent verification means that the public perception of the event is currently divided, with some supporting the victim's claim of being mauled while in public, while others side with the homeowner's assertion of trespassing.

Fundraising Goals and Recovery Needs

Kyle van Reenen, the individual who launched the fundraising campaign, clarified that the primary objective is to assist Sizwe Doncabe through his serious injuries and prolonged rehabilitation process. Van Reenen stated that the campaign is not designed to determine legal blame or resolve the dispute between the parties involved. Instead, the focus is purely on providing financial support for the medical and logistical needs of the victim during a time when he is unable to work.

Van Reenen noted that the full extent of the financial cost for Doncabe's treatment and long-term recovery is not yet known. The funds raised will be utilized to cover essential care, rehabilitation services, and day-to-day living expenses while the victim is incapacitated. The campaign organizer emphasized that every cent donated contributes directly to helping the victim navigate this difficult period. Supporters are encouraged to donate and share the campaign to ensure it reaches a wider audience who may wish to assist.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The swift accumulation of funds highlights the significant community interest in the welfare of Sizwe Doncabe. The rapid response suggests a strong desire to support victims of violent incidents in the Durban area. As the campaign continues to gather resources, the focus remains on the practical needs of the injured man rather than the ongoing controversy surrounding the cause of the attack. The community will likely continue to monitor the progress of Doncabe's recovery and the eventual resolution of the legal questions surrounding the incident.